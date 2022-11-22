ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
SAN ANGELO, TX
New Pillars Downtown Welcome Visitors to Storybook Capital

Did you know that there is an official, state-designated area downtown called the Abilene Cultural District?. Or that Abilene received one of the first five cultural district designations in the state in 2010 alongside Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston?. To draw more attention to the cultural district and to highlight...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 26th

Big time changes are in store for the weather for this Black Friday but things will quickly rebound and turn to the warm side of the spectrum as we make our way into next week with readings near 70 degrees expected. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers and a high of only 43 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts at 30 mph from the north. For tonight we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers continuing. The low will drop to around 40 degrees. And the winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX
Abilene, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ABILENE, TX
