A look inside Abilene’s first hat bar inspired by owner’s late mother
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s no secret that Abilene, and especially Downtown Abilene, has been developing at a fast pace. Downtown’s most recent addition is Brim Style Hat Company, a locally owned ‘Abilene original’ small business haberdashery. Owner, Shay Finley told KTAB/KRBC she is happy to be part of the many locally owned business in […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic comes to a halt along SH 36 in Clyde on Black Friday, RV & pickup towed off
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash. An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36. Crews from the Texas Department of […]
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
Vehicle catches fire near North Abilene church on Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police and fire crews were called to a car fire in North Abilene on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, a vehicle on fire was reported in North Abilene near the corner of North 10th Street and Woodlawn Drive. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that no buildings […]
GALLERY: Amazon Prime truck runs off interstate outside Cisco, DPS stationed for multiple wrecks
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Slick conditions on Cisco roads Thanksgiving Day caused an Amazon Prime truck to lose control just outside the city, forming a near jackknife position in the I-20 median. This crash, involving an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler, occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-20 East Thursday, just ahead of exit 330 to Cisco and […]
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 25-27
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - USMNT vs England Watch Party (World Cup), Sockdolager Brewing...
Denver City man killed in Thanksgiving morning crash
DENVER CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck crash on Thanksgiving morning took the life of Guadalupe Ortega Ariza, 40, of Denver City. Ariza was the passenger in a pickup truck. DPS said the driver, Alfredo Guerrero Ariza, 27, also of Denver City, was driving eastbound on Interstate 20 […]
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
Hidden Gems: What happens to the donations at Goodwill West Texas that can’t be sold?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you donate items to Goodwill, most of those items are sold to the community at a low price, but what happens to the items that are given to Goodwill that can’t be sold? Items that can’t be sold are brought to a salvaging area, where they are donated, once again, to […]
How to sign up to give Abilene kids in foster care a Christmas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While the holidays are typically a time to be merry and spend time with family, our Abilene kids in foster care don’t have the same luxury. Now, you can help spread some holiday cheer to some of those in need of a spirit boost. According to 2INGage & TFI Texas, you […]
abilenescene.com
New Pillars Downtown Welcome Visitors to Storybook Capital
Did you know that there is an official, state-designated area downtown called the Abilene Cultural District?. Or that Abilene received one of the first five cultural district designations in the state in 2010 alongside Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston?. To draw more attention to the cultural district and to highlight...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 26th
Big time changes are in store for the weather for this Black Friday but things will quickly rebound and turn to the warm side of the spectrum as we make our way into next week with readings near 70 degrees expected. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers and a high of only 43 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts at 30 mph from the north. For tonight we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers continuing. The low will drop to around 40 degrees. And the winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
‘I was terrified’: Coleman teen saves dad’s life with help from CCSO’s 9-1-1 operator
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – “I was very terrified. I saw him face first on the ground and ran to him like, ‘oh my god, dad,” recalled 14-year-old David Litton of Coleman, when he was faced with a challenge no son should have to face: Saving his father’s life. It was a loud crash around 7:30 […]
Jolly Old Saint Nick Ready to Rock Abilene in 2022
It's getting closer to Christmas and that means Santa wants to meet all the little boys and girls to go over their wish lists. Well, Santa is making a few appearances in the Abilene area and we have them listed for you here. The Mall of Abilene. Santa's arrival at...
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
San Angelo LIVE!
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday
SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
myfoxzone.com
Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
UPDATE: Abilene man arrested for cold 2005 murder has bond reduced
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene man who was arrested in October for the 2005 murder of Bobby Beck had his bond drastically reduced Tuesday. Marco Ramos was arrested Wednesday, October 26 for Beck’s stabbing death on Saturday, April 9, 2005. Beck was 21 years old. While DNA evidence was collected at the crime […]
Abilene, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
