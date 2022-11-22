Anderson County High School quarterback Walker Martinez is one of three finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in the TSSAA’s Division 1, Class 4A. Martinez has led his Mavericks to a 13-0 record and the school’s first trip to the state semifinals since 1996. To advance to Friday’s game at 11-2 Red Bank, Anderson County had to beat both of the teams that had ended previous postseason runs—Elizabethton and Greeneville—in back-to-back weeks. For the season, Martinez has completed 74% of his passes for 3684 yards, 50 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He was recently named as MaxPrep’s overall Player of the Year in Tennessee. In addition, Martinez has been recognized as player of the week 6 times this season by 5-Star Preps, Knox Preps, WVLT, WVLT and WBIR, as well as being recognized as player of the week by the Knoxville Quarterback Club.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO