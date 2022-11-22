Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Thanksgiving Mass at St. Joseph in Norris
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norris invites everyone to Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday, November 24th at 10:00 am. All are welcome.
Rita Annette Schuler, 66, of Knoxville
Rita Annette Schuler, age 66 of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Rita was born October 3, 1956, in Springfield, OH to the late James and Phyllis Stapleton. For many years Rita was the Human Resources manager at Cascade Corporation. She was survived by her...
ACSO: Man arrested after armed robbery
An Oak Ridge man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station on Lake City Highway. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery at the Rocky Top 76 gas station and, when they arrived, were told that a man later identified as 21-year-old Carlos W. Hernandez, Jr. of Oak Ridge had entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. An ACSO press release says that video surveillance footage showed Hernandez holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while he took money from the register before fleeing the scene.
TBI: Ex-Union County deputy indicted, arrested
The TBI says that an investigation by its special agents has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, the agency began investigating allegations involving 40-year-old Joey Lynn McBee. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that McBee, while working as a deputy for the Union County Sheriff’s Office, approached a woman visiting a residence in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing. Further investigation revealed that McBee detained the woman for an extended period of time before returning her to the residence where the arrest occurred.
Harbour Drive in Clinton has been reopened
The city of Clinton says that Harbour Drive between Melton Hill Drive and Melton Hill Circle, which has been closed for several months due to construction is back open to traffic. The road reopened Tuesday at around 5 pm. The city says that there may be temporary road closures with...
Maverick QB Martinez named a Finalist for 4A Mr. Football
Anderson County High School quarterback Walker Martinez is one of three finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in the TSSAA’s Division 1, Class 4A. Martinez has led his Mavericks to a 13-0 record and the school’s first trip to the state semifinals since 1996. To advance to Friday’s game at 11-2 Red Bank, Anderson County had to beat both of the teams that had ended previous postseason runs—Elizabethton and Greeneville—in back-to-back weeks. For the season, Martinez has completed 74% of his passes for 3684 yards, 50 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He was recently named as MaxPrep’s overall Player of the Year in Tennessee. In addition, Martinez has been recognized as player of the week 6 times this season by 5-Star Preps, Knox Preps, WVLT, WVLT and WBIR, as well as being recognized as player of the week by the Knoxville Quarterback Club.
