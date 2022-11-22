Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Rita Annette Schuler, 66, of Knoxville
Rita Annette Schuler, age 66 of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Rita was born October 3, 1956, in Springfield, OH to the late James and Phyllis Stapleton. For many years Rita was the Human Resources manager at Cascade Corporation. She was survived by her...
thebluegrasssituation.com
WATCH: Emily Ann Roberts, “The Building”
In Their Words: “I grew up in East Tennessee and every Sunday and Wednesday night of my life I was at church. My great-grandfather was the pastor of the church and every Sunday felt like a family reunion. My grandmother was the church secretary and my mom and dad met there at vacation bible school when they were kids. It was the first place I ever sang publicly. Even more than the home I grew up in, that little church raised me up. It taught me right from wrong and laid a foundation for my life. It’s the place where I met Jesus and everything changed. No matter where this life takes me, that place will always bring me home.” — Emily Ann Roberts.
WYSH AM 1380
Thanksgiving Mass at St. Joseph in Norris
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norris invites everyone to Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday, November 24th at 10:00 am. All are welcome. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
WYSH AM 1380
Clinton among 16 Downtown Improvement Grant recipients
(TECD press release) Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Tuesday the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts...
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.
WATE
Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke
A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life. Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke. A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life. Emergency crews work...
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
WYSH AM 1380
Maverick QB Martinez named a Finalist for 4A Mr. Football
Anderson County High School quarterback Walker Martinez is one of three finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in the TSSAA’s Division 1, Class 4A. Martinez has led his Mavericks to a 13-0 record and the school’s first trip to the state semifinals since 1996. To advance to Friday’s game at 11-2 Red Bank, Anderson County had to beat both of the teams that had ended previous postseason runs—Elizabethton and Greeneville—in back-to-back weeks. For the season, Martinez has completed 74% of his passes for 3684 yards, 50 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He was recently named as MaxPrep’s overall Player of the Year in Tennessee. In addition, Martinez has been recognized as player of the week 6 times this season by 5-Star Preps, Knox Preps, WVLT, WVLT and WBIR, as well as being recognized as player of the week by the Knoxville Quarterback Club.
WBIR
'We all deserve our place in history' | East TN community wants Oak Ridge 85 taught in classrooms statewide
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — In February 2021, Oak Ridge City Schools added a new topic to its middle and high school history curriculum: the Oak Ridge 85, the first Black students to integrate public schools in the southeast in 1955. Their trailblazing efforts were unknown for more than six...
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
City criticizes Greyhound's choice for new East Knoxville stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
WATE
Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker
An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
indherald.com
Wildfires are burning in Scott County, but relief is on the way
As wildfires burn in Scott County amid ongoing dry weather, a turn to wetter weather appears to be on the horizon. According to the TN Division of Forestry, there are two wildfires burning in Scott County as of Friday morning. A 100-acre fire off Smokey Creek Road near Smokey Junction is 50% contained, and a 150-acre fire in the mountains between Smokey Junction and Brimstone is also 50% contained.
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
wvlt.tv
One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
wvlt.tv
Former Knox County employee reaches agreement with county in firing suit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Knox County Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White has reached a resolution with the county following a suit that was sparked by his firing, according to officials with Knox County. White was fired following issues with his management style, officials said. The firing...
WBIR
Mother of McAlister's cashier responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said on Monday a cashier at McAlister's refused to take the order of a deputy. The mother of the cashier said that is untrue.
Comments / 0