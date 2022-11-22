ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Rita Annette Schuler, 66, of Knoxville

Rita Annette Schuler, age 66 of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Rita was born October 3, 1956, in Springfield, OH to the late James and Phyllis Stapleton. For many years Rita was the Human Resources manager at Cascade Corporation. She was survived by her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Emily Ann Roberts, “The Building”

In Their Words: “I grew up in East Tennessee and every Sunday and Wednesday night of my life I was at church. My great-grandfather was the pastor of the church and every Sunday felt like a family reunion. My grandmother was the church secretary and my mom and dad met there at vacation bible school when they were kids. It was the first place I ever sang publicly. Even more than the home I grew up in, that little church raised me up. It taught me right from wrong and laid a foundation for my life. It’s the place where I met Jesus and everything changed. No matter where this life takes me, that place will always bring me home.” — Emily Ann Roberts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Thanksgiving Mass at St. Joseph in Norris

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Norris invites everyone to Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday, November 24th at 10:00 am. All are welcome. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
NORRIS, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Clinton among 16 Downtown Improvement Grant recipients

(TECD press release) Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Tuesday the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts...
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke

A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life. Knox County teacher recovering after suffering stroke. A shocking medical event earlier this month turned the Forsyths' world upside down with their matriarch fighting for her life. Emergency crews work...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crews work house fire in Grainger County

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Maverick QB Martinez named a Finalist for 4A Mr. Football

Anderson County High School quarterback Walker Martinez is one of three finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in the TSSAA’s Division 1, Class 4A. Martinez has led his Mavericks to a 13-0 record and the school’s first trip to the state semifinals since 1996. To advance to Friday’s game at 11-2 Red Bank, Anderson County had to beat both of the teams that had ended previous postseason runs—Elizabethton and Greeneville—in back-to-back weeks. For the season, Martinez has completed 74% of his passes for 3684 yards, 50 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He was recently named as MaxPrep’s overall Player of the Year in Tennessee. In addition, Martinez has been recognized as player of the week 6 times this season by 5-Star Preps, Knox Preps, WVLT, WVLT and WBIR, as well as being recognized as player of the week by the Knoxville Quarterback Club.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman witnesses deadly hit and run

New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

City criticizes Greyhound's choice for new East Knoxville stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greyhound's new makeshift bus stop in East Knoxville is drawing rebuke from the city of Knoxville. This week, the bus carrier began using a stop identified as 100-110 Kirkwood St. That location is near the intersection of Kirkwood and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near the Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, a barber shop, and several vacant buildings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker

An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Wildfires are burning in Scott County, but relief is on the way

As wildfires burn in Scott County amid ongoing dry weather, a turn to wetter weather appears to be on the horizon. According to the TN Division of Forestry, there are two wildfires burning in Scott County as of Friday morning. A 100-acre fire off Smokey Creek Road near Smokey Junction is 50% contained, and a 150-acre fire in the mountains between Smokey Junction and Brimstone is also 50% contained.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

One dead, two injured in East Knoxville shooting, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has died and two are injured after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a release from Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday outside of a home in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

