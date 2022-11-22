ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Millions of pounds of food are wasted on Thanksgiving. Here’s how you can help

Did you know Americans will waste about 305 million pounds of food this Thanksgiving? That’s according to information from food waste nonprofit ReFED. ReFED calculated that this year, approximately $15 in food waste will be generated by each dinner for 10 people. Production of this wasted food generates greenhouse gas emissions equal to driving 169,000 cars for a full year.

