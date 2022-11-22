Read full article on original website
theprescotttimes.com
November 25, 2022
theprescotttimes.com
Gilbert Davidson-Prescott Valley Town Manager earns ICMA Credential
Prescott Valley Town Manager Gilbert Davidson recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
journalaz.com
Clemenceau Place zone change withdrawn by developer
Cottonwood’s Nov. 15 regular city council meeting focused primarily on the use of funds provided by the Community Development Block Grant Program. CDBG provides funding for community and housing development in rural Arizona with $1.2 million allocated to Yavapai County and $400,000 to the city of Cottonwood. A variety of beneficial projects are eligible for CDGB, such as community housing, public safety and neighborhood redevelopment.
SignalsAZ
Exciting New Neighborhood Coming to Prescott Valley: Result of Positive Collaboration and Involvement from the Community
Prescott Valley’s community builder Fain Signature Group has announced that a new housing project “Parson’s Preserve” will be coming to the region. The design of the project is a direct result of the Town of Prescott Valley’s Mayor, Council and residents working with the community builder through a 2.5-year collaborative process.
theprescotttimes.com
Holiday Fair Alert! Prescott, Az Nov-26th 10am
Willow Creek Inn Historic Prescott Venue for Weddings Gatherings & Events – TOMORROW AT 10 AM – 3 PM Nov 26th.
theprescotttimes.com
Jobs are EVERYWHERE! Here is one you can enjoy doing!
The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers to join our amazing team. We recognize that your experience and expertise are in demand. Our community is experiencing tremendous growth. As a result, we have ever-emerging opportunities for career development and personal growth. A new year is coming! Are you on track to meet your own career goals and be where you want to be? Is your career path stalled because your agency is short-staffed?
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
theprescotttimes.com
Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
myradioplace.com
YCSO Makes Several Arrests in Military Equipment Theft Case
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute from California to Kansas and pulled off Interstate 40 into a gas station parking lot in Seligman, where he disconnected the trailer and left to get his truck fixed at a repair shop.
prescottenews.com
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection – Prescott Police Department
On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old Prescott resident, driving a 2001 Chevrolet Pickup, was attempting to...
theprescotttimes.com
Did you know these 2 easy steps to keeping your child safe?
Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting a car seat installation verification check on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the Prescott Valley Police Department parking lot. Caregivers will need to schedule a time by calling Amy Stone at 928-772-5162. Each caregiver should prepare for a half-hour allotted time for the car seat check.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and PANT Detectives Confiscate 53lbs of Meth, 120,000 Fentanyl pills During Traffic Stop
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, Ryan Ellman (33)...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Recovers Stolen Military Equipment, Asks Public’s Help Locating Suspect
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives, working with US Army Criminal Investigators have made several arrests in the July theft of a 31-foot flatbed trailer carrying a container of US Military equipment. On June 29, 2022, the driver of the truck pulling the flatbed trailer experienced engine problems while enroute...
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai College News- Roughrider Men’s Basketball Readies For Tourney In Yuma
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – After their first conference victory of the season and a Thanksgiving meal, the Roughriders are back in action as the Yavapai College men’s basketball team is set to head down to Yuma, Arizona, where Arizona Western College is hosting a basketball tournament this weekend, giving YC an opportunity to add a couple more games to its schedule.
theprescotttimes.com
Roughrider Playoff Bound!
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The regular season is over for the fall NJCAA E-Sports seasons and it’s time for the playoffs with the Yavapai College E-Sports squad qualifying for the playoffs in each game they have participated in this fall. The Rocket League squad for YC finished the regular...
