The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers to join our amazing team. We recognize that your experience and expertise are in demand. Our community is experiencing tremendous growth. As a result, we have ever-emerging opportunities for career development and personal growth. A new year is coming! Are you on track to meet your own career goals and be where you want to be? Is your career path stalled because your agency is short-staffed?

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO