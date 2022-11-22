Bray Wyatt found his attempt to speak to the fans interrupted by Uncle Howdy once again on this week’s WWE Smackdown, while LA Knight ended up attacked backstage. Wyatt came out to the ring on tonight’s show to cut a promo on how everyone wants to see The Fiend, and just want the monster. He said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and everything around him, but he doesn’t want to be that person anymore.

4 HOURS AGO