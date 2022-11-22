Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
411mania.com
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
More on WWE’s Decision To Sign Gabi Butler
As previously reported, WWE signed Gabi Butler, gymnast and cheerleader, to a deal as part of their NIL program. Butler was also featured on the Netflix series Cheer. PWInsider reports that the decision to sign Butler at least partially came from talks she had with Stephanie McMahon at Summerslam back in July.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
411mania.com
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
411mania.com
Sarah Logan Renamed Valhalla On WWE Smackdown
Sarah Logan is now Valhalla, as noted on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Logan came out with the Viking Raiders for the team’s match on tonight’s show against Hit Row and was referred to as Valhalla, which was trademarked earlier in the month. Logan made her return to...
411mania.com
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling
– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
411mania.com
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
The lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series is updated after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs....
411mania.com
Seth Rollins On The Formation Of The Shield, How His Relationship With Roman Reigns Has Changed
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins spoke about the formation of the Shield ten years ago and how his relationship with Roman Reigns changed. Here are highlights:. On how doing drills with Roman Reigns led to the creation of the Shield: “Mox and I were already on the...
411mania.com
WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.25.22
It’s the go home show for Survivor Series and we have a big time main event. This week it’s the Usos vs. Sheamus/Drew McIntyre for the WarGames advantage and what wouldn’t surprise me as a big preview for a future Tag Team Title match. Other than that, we’ll find out the final member of Team Belair, so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Eliminator Tournament Final
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 2): Death Triangle (1-0)...
411mania.com
WWE News: Mia Yim & The OC on Today’s Edition of The Bump, Booker T Chats With Out of Character, Maximum Male Models Prepare for War
– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with Mia Yim and The OC:. – WWE Hall of Famer and NXT broadcaster Booker T was the guest on this week’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin:. – Maxxine Dupri is getting the Maximum Male Models ready for...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt Interrupted By Uncle Howdy Again On Smackdown, LA Knight Attacked Backstage
Bray Wyatt found his attempt to speak to the fans interrupted by Uncle Howdy once again on this week’s WWE Smackdown, while LA Knight ended up attacked backstage. Wyatt came out to the ring on tonight’s show to cut a promo on how everyone wants to see The Fiend, and just want the monster. He said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and everything around him, but he doesn’t want to be that person anymore.
411mania.com
Jeremy’s AEW Rampage Review 11.25.22
Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and you know what that means — it’s time for our live coverage of AEW Rampage! I’m Jeremy Thomas, filling in for Lee Sanders for tonight because of the early time frame. Tonight will see FTR make a defense of the ROH Tag Team Championships against Top Flight, plus the Dark Order taking on Rush, The Butcher & The Blade. Darby Allin will face Anthony Henry, we’ll hear from Chris Jericho and more. We’ve got a lot to get into, so let’s jump right in.
411mania.com
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
411mania.com
Zack Clayton On Being Signed to AEW, JWoww Possibly Appearing On Screen
Zack Clayton is signed on with AEW full-time, and he recently talked about what that contract means to him and whether JWoww may end up on AEW TV. Clayton, who is a member of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast and is engaged to Jersey Shore vet Jenni “JWoww” Farley, spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below:
Comments / 0