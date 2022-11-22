Bicyclist who was struck by pickup has died

The bicyclist who was struck by a pickup truck while he was riding along N. Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township has died.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as a 66-year-old Monroe man. His name will not be released until family members are notified.

The accident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Monday. The victim was riding a 26-inch Genesis mountain bike near the paved shoulder of northbound N. Telegraph Road south of Newport Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed the bicyclist was struck by a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by a 32-year-old New Boston man. At the time of the crash, the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was dressed in dark clothing. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Speed is not a factor in the crash. Deputies reported the bicyclist may have been under the influence of drugs but the accident remains under investigation. Members of the Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Sgt. Robert Moody and Deputy Nicholas Boczar of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division. Also assisting on scene were Sgt. Brian Quinn and Deputies Alec Preadmore and Steven Warren of the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call (734) 240-7541. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org .

