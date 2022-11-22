Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
KPLC TV
Four minors accused of stealing electronics from S.P. Arnett Middle School
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Four minors are accused of stealing over $1,500 worth of electronic devices from S.P. Arnett Middle School, according to the Westlake Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the school in reference to a burglary on Wednesday, Nov. 23 where they say they learned that four minors had broken into the school on Nov. 22 and 23.
KPLC TV
Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list. For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office...
KPLC TV
CC’s Coffee permanently closes Country Club Road location
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CC’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based coffee chain permanently closed their location on Country Club Road in Lake Charles, according to a Facebook post showing a note from owner Java Pokes, LLC on the restaurant’s front door. The ownership team sited multiple reasons including the...
KPLC TV
Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Christmas gets closer and everyone starts taking a look at their holiday shopping list, Black Friday sales are something many look forward to in order to save a little cash. While many will be taking part in the annual Black Friday sales this year,...
KPLC TV
First responders spend Thanksgiving keeping the community safe
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - First responders are on stand-by 24/7, 365 days a year, and that means even working on holidays. The Sulphur Police Department and Sulphur Fire Department are spending Thanksgiving making sure that their communities are safe while many are gathered with loved ones. “It means a lot....
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Burglary and Theft from Refinery in Westlake
Louisiana Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Burglary and Theft from Refinery in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 22, 2022, that it is investigating two burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake, Louisiana.
kjas.com
Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
KPLC TV
“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule. The...
KPLC TV
Christmas tree sellers hard at work keeping up with Black Friday demand
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Black Friday shoppers flocked to the stores today to score the best deals, and others went searching for the perfect Christmas tree. “Now it’s time to start decorating for Christmas,” said Joshua Keith, manager of Greengate Garden Center. “So, typically we see a rush on Christmas trees for Black Friday.”
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
KPLC TV
Father of 3 paralyzed after drive-by shooting in Jennings
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work, KLFY is reporting. Hoyt LeJeune was on his way to work on Nov. 10 when he was shot on Hwy 26, KLFY reports. Jennings police found him with two gunshot wounds in his back.
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
KPLC TV
Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on...
KPLC TV
Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving is all about sharing what you’re thankful for during the holiday season. So, we went down to Cypress Cove Elementary in Sulphur to see just what they’re giving thanks for this year. “Thanksgiving is whenever you spend time with your family and friends.”
Café in Vidor gives back to the community for Thanksgiving
VIDOR, Texas — Thanksgiving is a special time for most people, with giving being the highlight. For Sherry and David Mills, the owners of the Red Wagon Café in Vidor, that seems to be the case. The couple started feeding their community free Thanksgiving dinner 12 years ago...
Comments / 0