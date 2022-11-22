Don Granato open to Luukkonen earning a spot in Buffalo

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres are ending their three game Eastern Canada road trip Tuesday night, as they look to end their eight game losing streak against the Montreal Candians at the Belle Centre.

During that stretch the Sabres have had no answers in goal so far, they rank near the bottom in the NHL with a combined .893 save percentage between Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. While on the road trip the Sabres did lose Comrie after colliding with Senators forward Mathieu Joseph.

The Sabres recalled Luukkoen from Rochester to start in their matchup against Toronto on Saturday, it was another rough night for the Sabres as they allowed two power play goals, and one short handed goal in their most recent loss.

The Sabres are getting better after feeling the injury bug as forward Kyle Okposo is now skating with the team at practice. The big news is that defenseman Mattias Samuelson, and Zemgus Girgensons are both expected to play on Tuesday. Samuelson missed the last 14 games with a lower body injury. Sabres head coach Don Granato on the “Howard and Jeremy show” is very excited to get Samuelson back in the lineup.

“When we re-signed him, I referred to him as the ‘antidote,’ he’s the guy that can play minutes against the top line, top power plays which is significant. Granato said.

Even with the eight game losing streak, Granato believes that they will get through the tough times that they have been going through with this losing streak. This past week the Sabres have added forward Tyson Jost off of waivers from the Minnesota Wild. Granato sees Jost as being a big help for the Sabres on the penalty kill. The Sabres are ranked 30th in the NHL on the penalty kill, only killing 70 percent of the time.

“He fits the template of being young, talented, and still a lot of growth room, although he has a lot of experience playing with the Avalanche,” Granato said.

In three of the last four games, the Sabres have scored one or two goals in part of their losing streak, Granato feels that they are relying too much on the top line of Thompson Skinner and Tuch. Granato is contemplating keeping the lines together, as well as splitting them up to get more scoring on multiple lines.

“I’ve talked about early in the season, not having Tuch with Thompson and Skinner, to help us, can he drive another line, there’s no question we need to find other scoring chances outside the Thompson line.” Granato said.

Hear more of Granato’s appearance during the “Howard and Jeremy Show” available in the player below: