ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus-are home sales plunge in October, but prices remain strong

By Jim Weiker, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSkKw_0jJwPApA00

Columbus-area home sales dropped sharply in October, giving buyers more choices as more homes are left on the market.

During the month, 2,558 central Ohio homes changed hands, down nearly 25% from last October, according to Columbus Realtors figures released Tuesday. For the year, through October, Columbus-area homes are down nearly 10% from the same period last year, as high interest rates continue to push buyers out of the market.

The slowdown in sales means more choices for those buyers remaining. At the end of October, 3,772 homes were listed for sale in central Ohio, 28% more than a year ago.

While sales have dropped for several months, Columbus-area home prices show no sign of declining. The median price of a central Ohio home in October was $284,945, up 9% from a year ago. Homes, however, are not routinely fetching more than their asking prices, as they have been for two years.

“Through the summer, we continued to see homes selling for slightly over the asking price, but we are seeing a small shift that can result in some added value for the buyer depending on the location they are seeking,” said Sue Van Woerkom, this year's president of the Columbus Realtors trade group.

Homes are also sitting slightly longer on the market. Central Ohio homes sold in October after being listed an average of 21 days, up from 15 days a year ago.

Nationally, home sales have declined for nine straight months, as interest rates have remained above 6.5% for two months.

“That's really hurting affordability," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors. “Most household incomes have not risen by 40%.”

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good

A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'

The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
ANN ARBOR, MI
614now.com

Ohio-based fried chicken chain officially opens one Columbus-area restaurant, relocated another

The budding fried chicken spot OX-B’s has officially opened its Short North home, and it has also swapped locations in Newark. On Nov. 18, the fried chicken spot held a grand opening celebration for its first location in Columbus proper. The eatery is located at 1175 N. High St., in the Short North. It is located within BrewDog’s Short North taproom.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving

HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
HILLIARD, OH
columbusnavigator.com

How To Spend The Perfect Day At Easton This Holiday Season

💸 This post is sponsored by Easton Town Center. But rest assured, all thoughts and opinions are our own. 👍. There’s no better place in Columbus to get a dose of holiday cheer than Easton Town Center. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift, getting the squad together for a night out, taking the kiddos to see Santa, or planning the perfect date night, you’ll find exactly what you need at Easton.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy