cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Leads PoR Effort, Bitcoin’s Battle Above $16K and Crypto Market’s Attempt at Recovery: This Week’s Recap
The past week was somewhat positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, both in terms of pricing and overall developments. While the meltdown of FTX looms over the industry and most market participants are still afraid of contagion, the total capitalization added over $10 billion amid ongoing developments. First things first,...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Nov-25: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and LTC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Litecoin. Ethereum has failed to break the key resistance at $1,230 and has entered into a correction that appears to continue the bearish price action. ETH also lost 0.8% of its valuation in the past seven days, and sellers have managed to maintain their grip on the price.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for FTX-Linked Serum Token
As the Serum ecosystem spirals and SRM tanks, Binance has removed the token’s primary trading pairs. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, will remove multiple trading pairs for the DEX protocol Serum (SRM), which is known to have deep ties to both FTX and Alameda Research. The token...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s How Much Has Been Recovered Since FTX’s Bankruptcy Filing
The recovered assets, which consist of BTC, ETH, and other popular tokens, have been transferred to cold storage for safekeeping. As events continue to unfold in the wake of FTX’s collapse, some of the funds missing from the exchange’s accounts have been found and secured. Shortly after its...
cryptopotato.com
The Reasons Why Litecoin (LTC) Surged by Over 30% Hitting 6-Month High
Litecoin decoupled and is currently showing signs of more gains ahead of its third halving event. The crypto market surged to a collective market cap of over $830 billion, a rare sight amidst a gloom-ridden sentiment induced by FTX’s collapse and the subsequent turn of events. Nevertheless, Litecoin’s comeback fared better than most top altcoins.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange Lemon Cash Reduces its Team by 38%
The Argentinean crypto platform Lemon Cash laid off nearly 40% of its staff to keep the firm “sustainable” during the tough times. One of the popular cryptocurrency platforms in Argentina – Lemon Cash – dismissed 38% of its total workforce to endure the current difficult times.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Survived MtGox and it Will Survive FTX: Chainalysis
There is little doubt that the collapse of FTX has been the largest black swan event in recent years, but was it as big as the Mt.Gox hack?. On Nov. 24, analytics firm Chainalysis made the Mt.Gox comparison as it was not the first time the crypto world has been shaken due to an exchange demise.
cryptopotato.com
Altcoin Madness: BNB Soars to $300, Litecoin Skyrockets 27% Daily (Market Watch)
Litecoin and Binance Coin have popped up as the biggest gainers today with double-digit price increases. After several days of charting new lows, bitcoin finally bounced off and added over 5% of value on a daily scale. However, most altcoins have outperformed the largest crypto. Massive daily increases are evident...
cryptopotato.com
Users Can Now Verify the Bitcoin They Own on Binance via Merkle Tree
Binance released a PoR system for Bitcoin and vowed to do so for other cryptocurrencies in two weeks. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – introduced its Proof of Reserves (PoR) system to display to users the exact amount of its crypto reserves. The feature will...
cryptopotato.com
Beyond Bitcoin – El Salvador Wants to Create a Legal Framework for All Crypto Assets
El Salvador released a bill that could enforce regulations in the local cryptocurrency industry. The government of El Salvador presented a bill that could set comprehensive rules on the local crypto sector and regulate the operations of all digital asset providers in the country. The ruling body is also one step closer to issuing blockchain bonds that could aid the development of certain BTC endeavors in the Central American nation.
cryptopotato.com
Solana Recovers Another 9%, Ethereum Classic Jumps 6% (Market Watch)
At the same time, bitcoin trades sideways, while ETH has reclaimed $1,200. After yesterday’s price jump, bitcoin kept climbing and came close to $17,000 but was stopped ahead of it, at least for now. Most altcoins have also calmed following yesterday’s madness, but Solana and Ethereum Classic have charted...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Not Securities: Clarifies Belgium’s FSMA
The statement is part of a report developed by the FSMA in July this year. Belgium’s financial regulator does not consider crypto-assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to be securities. The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) released a statement in which it said cryptocurrencies that are...
cryptopotato.com
Binance SAFU Insurance Fund is 44% Backed by its Own Token
Binance’s emergency fund is 44% backed by BNB, which is directly affiliated with the exchange. Binance’s emergency insurance fund is largely comprised of a cryptocurrency tied to the company itself, according to on-chain data. The two addresses associated with the fund show that its BNB tokens account for...
cryptopotato.com
10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years
It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
cryptopotato.com
Despite Many Selling Bitcoin at Loss, Bottom Might Not Be Here Yet: Analysis
Although bitcoin is down by almost 80% from its ATH, some analysts believe there might still be trouble for the asset. CryptoQuant analysts informed that a lot of bitcoin investors have been selling at a loss recently since the asset’s price is a long way from its highest levels from a year ago.
cryptopotato.com
CoinList Breaks Silence, Assures Users it Is Not Near Bankruptcy
“We hold all user assets dollar for dollar,” said CoinList in response to the bankruptcy rumors. Crypto exchange CoinList said it is not near bankruptcy as it addressed the ongoing FUD. It added that it is not insolvent or illiquid and is just experiencing technical issues affecting deposits and withdrawals.
Caution Urged: State issues cryptocurrency advisory to investors
Residents across the state seeking investment opportunities are being cautioned about where they place their money. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) is urging Oregon investors to diversify investments and be informed of the risks in investing in largely unregulated products such as cryptocurrency. Some of these financial product offerings are registered and licensed with DFR as money transmitters or securities offerings. The division has investigated several cryptocurrency companies...
cryptopotato.com
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
cryptopotato.com
Russia Inches Closer to Launching a National Crypto Exchange (Report)
A “national crypto exchange in Russia” could see the light of day if the Finance Ministry and the central bank give their “yes.”. The lower chamber of Russia’s parliament – State Duma – has reportedly started working on a draft bill that could aid the creation of a “national crypto exchange.”
