Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving

KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=103517_0jJwOrae00

If you’re heading out of town for Thanksgiving, you may be in luck — gas prices haven’t spiked ahead of the holiday.

Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, tells KMOX that prices are falling quickly all across the country — and in St. Louis, prices are down about ten cents a gallon.

“We're gonna get really close here as prices have continued to drop. Last year we paid about $3.17 A gallon on Thanksgiving — right now we're at 320,” he said. “So St. Louis may be one of the few places in the country where prices this Thanksgiving are actually lower than last year. There's five other states that have lower prices today than a year ago.”

As for the rest of the holiday season, DeHaan said, prices could continue to fall for the next two or three weeks.

“It really depends on how quickly retailers lower their prices. And at some of those $2.70s, $2.60s that I'm seeing in areas of the suburbs, those stations are passing along those very quickly,” he said. “So the lowest price stations may have another week of decline ahead of them, whereas average stations at $3.20, they could probably go down for another two to three weeks.”

Some tips for saving money while traveling, DeHaan said, include shopping around before you buy gas, being mindful of price differences if you’re crossing state lines, slowing down by a couple miles per hour, or joining a loyalty program.

Hear more tips and information about gas prices from Patrick DeHaan:

KMOX News Radio

