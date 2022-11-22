Read full article on original website
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
Man's death at Wilson Road Park ruled a homicide, warrant issued for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have issued a warrant for a man wanted for murder after a man's body was found in a pond Wednesday in west Columbus. Police said Robert Marsh III, 51, was found in a pond at Wilson Road Park along the Camp Chase Rail Trail Wednesday morning.
I-70 east ramp to I-71 north back open after suspect shoots at off-duty officer's vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police officers closed the ramp from Interstate 70 east to Interstate 71 north Friday morning as they investigated a report that somebody shot at an off-duty officer. The officer reportedly had the back window of his or her vehicle shot out at about 6...
42-year-old man killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a shooting on the west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened along South Roy Avenue just before 5 p.m., officers said. Police were called to the area after receiving a report about a shooting. A man was pronounced dead...
3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
Man shot 3 times while sitting in his car in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after someone shot into his car in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened along Himbrick Court just after 12:30 a.m. Police investigators said the man was sitting in his car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting...
Groveport Police searching for suspects accused of stealing thousands in merchandise
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online delivery service. The two people pictured are accused of stealing the merchandise through an online grocery delivery service, with...
1 person killed in three-vehicle crash in Morrow County
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on I-71 in Harmony Township. The OSHP said a 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by Abraham Smith Jr., 56,...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
Arnold Festival co-founder Jim Lorimer dies at 96
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jim Lorimer, co-founder of the Arnold Festival, passed away on Thursday. He was 96. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a statement on Twitter, confirming Lorimer's death. Inspiring athletes from across the world, Schwarzenegger said Lorimer will live on through the millions of people he inspired. In 1989,...
Setting impressions at the dinner table this Thanksgiving without breaking your budget
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Planning events and large gatherings for family over the holidays Amanda Hanna event planner from AH Moments joins Good Day Columbus to show you how to spruce up your Thanksgiving table without busting the budget and using items you may already have on hand!. You...
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
David Lutheran Church stepping in to help feed families during Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — David Lutheran Church is helping families get into holiday spirit by offering free meals on Thanksgiving day. Since 2012, the church has offered meals to help families during America's favorite meal. Val Hoffman started the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. "I retired about 10 years ago and...
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
Baby southern white rhinoceros born at The Wilds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The herd of southern white rhinoceros at The Wilds has grown with the addition of a male calf!. In the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov.17, a baby white rhino was born. Kali, a nine-year-old rhino who was born at The Wilds in 2013, gave...
Get to know the Voice of the Shoe, Bob Kennedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now in its 100th year, Ohio Stadium is a place where traditions thrive on game day. Script Ohio, Skull Session, Carmen—they’re all ingrained in fans’ experience. They may not have noticed it, but so is a voice. The public address announcer, ‘The...
