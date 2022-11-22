ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable

Have you ever thought about adopting a child? I have, but I never acted on it. Why? First, because I didn't think I was at the right place in my life to take on such a big commitment, but, mostly because I was scared of it. Scared that I wouldn't be good at it, that I wouldn't be able to do all things to make my adoptive child's life a better place.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

How safe are your NJ college students?

With the nation horrified by the murders of four college students in Idaho, parents here in New Jersey and around the country worry about the safety of their kids away at school. As we all await an arrest or any leads that might indicate who committed this heinous crime. It...
PRINCETON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving

By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Cat Country 107.3

NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program

A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy