Heading Into the Holiday, Amazon Wins the Price War

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
 3 days ago
In Profitero’s latest “U.S. Price Wars” study, Amazon came out on top with the lowest online price points across 15 categories and against 13 of the top retailers — which included Walmart, Target and Home Depot.

The e-commerce analytics firm said in a statement that the online giant’s prices “were an average 13 percent less expensive than competitors. This is a slight change from last year’s study when Amazon was priced 14 percent lower, on average.”

The company went on to note that the competition for holiday gift categories “remains close, with retailers such as Walmart, The Home Depot and Nordstrom’s within 2 to 5 percent of Amazon’s prices, and pet retailer Chewy matching Amazon’s prices exactly for pet supplies.”

Mike Black, chief marketing officer of Profitero, told WWD that “coming on the heels of Walmart and Target earnings releases last week, I think it’s interesting to look at how low prices are going to be more of a critical differentiator for retailers to have a strong [fourth quarter] than years past when consumers were flush with pandemic savings.”

Black said, right now, “Amazon seems best positioned to win in most of the holiday categories we studied.”

The price study was released as retailers gear up for the holiday shopping season, which officially kicks off on Black Friday. But recent consumer surveys have noted that due to inflation, shoppers are more frugal and on the hunt for discounts and deals.

“Consumers are starting to count every penny, and this puts Amazon in a very good position to capitalize as the low-price leader in the market,” Black said in a statement. “That said, we know retailers are feeling the pressure to have a strong [fourth quarter] and will continue to discount very aggressively to prevent losing shoppers to Amazon. The more intense the competition, the more the consumer wins.”

In its analysis, Profitero found that among the three largest merch ants — Amazon, Walmart and Target — Amazon’s prices were, on average, 6 percent less than Walmart’s. And its prices were 16 percent lower than Target.

“However, Target’s pricing did become more competitive with Amazon’s, compared to last year,” the company said in its report. “The retailer gained ground in eight out of 17 categories studied: beauty, fashion, food and beverages, health and personal care, pet supplies, tools and hardware, toys and games and vitamins and supplements. Toys and games were Target’s most competitive category, with only a 6 percent price difference compared to Amazon.”

Black said, traditionally, Target “has been able to command premium prices due to their incredible brand and exclusive assortment. They still can, for sure, but I think we’re seeing them give way a bit as consumer spending starts to cool.”

For the holiday shopping season, Target expects to deliver a low-single-digit decline in same-store sales. In the meantime, Target and others are cranking up the promotional cadence to grab the attention of shoppers with select deals; and then, hopefully, lure them into making other purchases.

On target.com, for example, the retailer is touting Black Friday deals on select products with markdowns from 40 to 60 percent. And on walmart.com, the retailer has been dropping Black Friday deals every Monday for the past few weeks. The mass retailer has been showing consumer electronics, home goods and some apparel.

KPMG: Shoppers Headed to Mall This Holiday

According to KPMG’s “Consumer Pulse Survey: Holiday 2022 Update” for November, shoppers polled said they’re planning to spend less money online this year as compared to 2021. The survey also found that consumers plan to shop at the mall more so than they did prior to the pandemic. And they’re planning to spend more there, too. By demographic cohort, the researchers at KPMG said Gen Z consumers “are most likely to do their 2022 holiday shopping at a mall (59 percent). However, Millennials expect to spend the most per trip to the mall ($439 per trip).”More from WWDDiwali in New York...
Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years in Beijing Jail for Rape, Fined for $83 million

SHANGHAI — Kris Wu, the Chinese-Canadian singer, actor and former ambassador of Louis Vuitton, Porsche, and Bulgari, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape and for organizing promiscuous group activities, Beijing Chaoyang District Court wrote in a statement Friday afternoon. The 32-year-old Wu will be deported from China after serving his sentence, said the statement.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands The court has found Wu guilty of forcing three women to have sex with him between November and December 2020. The...
Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Are you looking to adopt a streamlined beauty routine, specifically when it comes to blow-drying your hair? That’s where a hair dryer brush comes into play. These tools will cut down on time, yet not sacrifice one bit of volume or shine. Good news: the new Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, which skyrocketed to one of the most coveted hair styling tools, is at its lowest price ever on Amazon with this Black Friday deal — even cheaper than it was...
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns

An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
