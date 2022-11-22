ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WAFB

Pedestrian killed in St. James Parish crash, troopers say

PAULINA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved crash that happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. The crash took place on LA 3125 in St. James Parish and claimed the life of Erin Reviere, 46, according to authorities. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Silverado...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Bonfire season is in full swing in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - St. James Parish is ready for bonfire season after putting stakes up on the levee Monday, Nov. 22. This marks the beginning of the parish tradition. Families can come out to enjoy food, live entertainment, crafts, Santa’s merry forest, and carnival rides, officials say. Each...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Help feed families in need this holiday season by buying a Coca-Cola Red Bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One in seven people are waking up today facing hunger in Louisiana. According to Feeding America, one in five are children facing hunger right now. It’s a sad reality we have here at home -- but it’s why Coca-Cola United, Associated Grocers, and WAFB are helping the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank feed families in need this holiday season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Rain appears likely for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mid-level disturbance is trying to work its way into Louisiana Monday. This system may provide for a few isolated showers, but most will stay dry even with increasing clouds through the day. The clouds will hang around Tuesday, but the weather will stay dry.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

 https://www.wafb.com/

