Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Honeywell (HON) Inks $1.3B Deal to Settle Asbestos Claims
Honeywell International HON has entered into a definitive agreement with the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust to settle claims over its manufacture of products containing asbestos in the past, per an SEC filing. Subject to the terms of the agreement, Honeywell will make a one-time payment of...
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
What FedEx’s Newest Partnership Means for Brands
Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks said they’re partnering to begin a swap of key data that’s expected to bolster the e-commerce backend for online sellers. Cart.com, an Austin-based company that helps brands sells across online platforms, will work with FedEx’s logistics analytics platform to help businesses use data to assist with inventory storage and sourcing, improve the returns process and offer better shipment tracking. “With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” FedEx Dataworks CEO Sriram Krishnasamy said in a statement this week announcing the partnership. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain...
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
MasTec (MTZ) Stock Sees 17.8% One-Month Gains Amid Inflation
MasTec, Inc. MTZ is well positioned for growth in the near term given persistent customer demand for renewable power generation, power grid transmission and distribution, and civil infrastructure services. Also, the acquisition of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA) and significant shift in 2022 operations to non-Oil & Gas segments bode well.
Why Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Up 11.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Kimberly-Clark (KMB). Shares have added about 11.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kimberly-Clark due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +22.9% over the past month...
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount.
Mirati's (MRTX) Stock Rallies 11% on Buyout Speculations
Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock was up 11.3% on Wednesday on reports that big cancer drugmakers may offer to buy the company ahead of some upcoming important company milestones. However, in the year so far, the stock price of Mirati has plunged 34.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 19.5%.
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
Here's Why You Should Retain Marriott (MAR) in Your Portfolio
Marriott International, Inc. MAR is likely to benefit from unit-expansion efforts, acquisition initiatives and solid leisure demand. Also, its focus on the loyalty program bodes well. However, constrained RevPAR in Greater China and Asia Pacific is a concern. Let us discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock...
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Measured Analytics and Insurance Announces Seasoned Executive Vince McCarthy as President
With as President, Measured enhances its strategic focus on growth, new markets, and customer development. As we execute our mission of making business customers safer and expand our distribution channels with new partners, Vince will be a key architect of Measured’s future." -- NEW YORK CITY. ,. NEW YORK.
What Makes Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Deere (DE) Hits New 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?
Deere & Company DE scaled a fresh 52-week high of $448.80 during the trading session on Nov 23, before closing slightly lower at $437.52. This came from solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein DE reported an 81% surge in earnings per share while equipment operations’ revenues rose 40%. Continued strong demand and higher shipment volumes offset steep costs and helped Deere shine in the quarter. An improved scenario in the agricultural, construction and forestry sector is favoring DE. DE has a market capitalization of $125.7 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.
