Happy Thanksgiving
The Mount Vernon Grapevine will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 24th and November 25th, 2022. It is our sincere wish that you have many things to be thankful for this year. May you be surrounded by blessings, good health, and good times. We hope that you enjoy the feast in the company of family and friends.
Division of Wildlife Dedicates 200th WILD School Site
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio – Fayetteville Elementary School was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, the 200th site in Ohio and first in Brown County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Projects implemented at Fayetteville Elementary Learning Garden include space for pollinators, a...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 23, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Columbus Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050 on a domestic violence/suicidal threats call. Deputies arrived on the scene and began their investigation. The male suspect was subsequently arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and released into the custody of jail staff.
