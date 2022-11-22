ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio

By Laura Johnston, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ex-tennis pro Jim Thomas to join Ohio House GOP in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Before any elections, Jim Thomas’ first brushes with politics came from tennis. There was the time he played against John Breaux, who would later become a U.S. Senator from Louisiana. Or when Eliot Spitzer, who would later become the governor of New York, watched him compete at a tennis tournament in the Bronx. Or the time former President George H. W. Bush had Thomas and Andre Agassi over for lunch after a 2003 tournament in Houston.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns’ former Ohio State and Michigan players ready for The Game 2022: ‘It’s kind of built in to you’

BEREA, Ohio -- Friendly silent treatments, friendly wagers, friendly trash talk. The Game has taken over the Browns locker room, and while the current Cleveland teammates who attended Ohio State and Michigan may be willing to joke around with each other over Saturday’s marquee matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, it’s clear that the rivalry is still alive and well years later, even among friends.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Why are Ohio Republicans so fearful of Ohio voters?

We have experienced of late so many examples of Republican efforts to thwart the will of Ohio voters. Earlier this year, we saw Republican officials and legislators blatantly disregarding the Ohio constitutional amendments Ohio voters overwhelmingly put in place to curtail gerrymandering. These Republicans thumbed their noses not only at voters but also at the Ohio Supreme Court, which time and again ruled their actions unconstitutional.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling

CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
