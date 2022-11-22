MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio

Read full article on original website
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
MetroHealth has a duty to taxpayers to release Akram Boutros investigation report immediately
The refusal by the MetroHealth board of trustees to release the investigation report that they say justifies their firing of CEO Akram Boutros and the destroying of his reputation is beyond unacceptable. MetroHealth receives more than $32 million in tax dollars from Cuyahoga County residents each year. The hospital system...
Ex-tennis pro Jim Thomas to join Ohio House GOP in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Before any elections, Jim Thomas’ first brushes with politics came from tennis. There was the time he played against John Breaux, who would later become a U.S. Senator from Louisiana. Or when Eliot Spitzer, who would later become the governor of New York, watched him compete at a tennis tournament in the Bronx. Or the time former President George H. W. Bush had Thomas and Andre Agassi over for lunch after a 2003 tournament in Houston.
Brooklyn mayor touts Medical Mutual of Ohio move, city’s economic development rebound
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Medical Mutual of Ohio recently announced plans to next year move Northeast Ohio employees in phases to its One American Road location in Brooklyn. “It’s great news for the city but I don’t think we’re going to see a full benefit of it right now because there are so many employees working from home,” Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher said. “They do plan on doing some significant renovations for executive suites so that just shows us the longevity they plan on establishing here in Brooklyn.
Phoenix Police hires one after 2021 recruiting event in Cleveland
Branden Short, who had previously never visited Arizona, ended up leaving Ohio to become a police officer in the Southwest after a recruiting event that took place in Cleveland in November 2021.
Browns’ former Ohio State and Michigan players ready for The Game 2022: ‘It’s kind of built in to you’
BEREA, Ohio -- Friendly silent treatments, friendly wagers, friendly trash talk. The Game has taken over the Browns locker room, and while the current Cleveland teammates who attended Ohio State and Michigan may be willing to joke around with each other over Saturday’s marquee matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, it’s clear that the rivalry is still alive and well years later, even among friends.
Why are Ohio Republicans so fearful of Ohio voters?
We have experienced of late so many examples of Republican efforts to thwart the will of Ohio voters. Earlier this year, we saw Republican officials and legislators blatantly disregarding the Ohio constitutional amendments Ohio voters overwhelmingly put in place to curtail gerrymandering. These Republicans thumbed their noses not only at voters but also at the Ohio Supreme Court, which time and again ruled their actions unconstitutional.
Can transgender Ohioans change gender on their birth certificate? It depends
The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio depends on what county the resident lives in, allowing local judges to decide to approve or deny at their discretion.
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
Dangerously Understaffed: Why Cleveland police staffing numbers may get worse
News 5 Investigators found Cleveland police's staffing shortage may get worse in 2023. Records show 30% of Cleveland police officers are eligible to retire next year.
A sign of democracy in trouble - voters’ declining trust and participation: Mark Salling
CLEVELAND -- I was advised not to write this. But the Nov. 18 comments by Plain Dealer/cleveland.com columnist Justice B. Hill (“Black nonvoters betray their forebears, and cede their future”) give me some cover. I am white and Hill is Black. I think you get the point. Hill is critical of his Black community for not voting. I and many others share his regret, because the low participation in democracy’s most important act as an individual affects his community and mine.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Why Pennsylvania and Michigan went blue while Ohio went very red: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republicans swept every partisan statewide office this month. Meanwhile, the near-opposite happened in Michigan and Pennsylvania. What makes Michigan and Pennsylvania – which each have striking similarities to Ohio – so different? We’re talking about elections on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
