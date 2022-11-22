ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center Wednesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, upon arrival, they identified Michael Harrison Cooper, 65, a Spartanburg County employee who was trapped between a large trash container and a cement wall.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate man dies in work accident

An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event

Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Anderson Co. overdose death rate

Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from …. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from 14 old and new stories. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from …. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from 14 old and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving

The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175 turkey and ham donations since Monday, they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving this year. They are also able to implement new ideas, like carry-out meals. Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy