counton2.com
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center Wednesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, upon arrival, they identified Michael Harrison Cooper, 65, a Spartanburg County employee who was trapped between a large trash container and a cement wall.
Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting
A 14-year-old has died following a shooting early Friday morning in Laurens County.
Car crashes into Anderson Co. home
A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon in Anderson County.
How law enforcement officers work through the holidays
While families sit down to eat and spend time together, not everyone is off for Thanksgiving.
FOX Carolina
14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Upstate man dies in work accident
An autopsy is being performed Friday on the Spartanburg County employee, killed in an accident at a recycling center Wednesday. Investigators say, 65 year old Michael Harrison Cooper was pinned between a large trash container & a concrete wall
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg County employee killed at recycling center, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man was killed while working at a recycling center Wednesday in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Valley Falls Recycling Collection Center on Valley Falls Road, Clevenger said. According to...
gsabizwire.com
Vic Bailey Subaru Selects Mobile Meals of Spartanburg for Philanthropic Giving Event
Spartanburg, SC – Vic Bailey Subaru today announced Mobile Meals of Spartanburg as their hometown charity for the 2022 Subaru Share the Love® Event. Vic Bailey Subaru is proud to partner with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg because of its mission to serve the frail and homebound in Spartanburg County with warm, nutritious meals as well as hope, love, and compassion.
Project Feed 5,000 brings Thanksgiving to thousands in Greenville
Thousands of people in need across Greenville County had a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.
WYFF4.com
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
Union parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in crash on Thanksgiving Day in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day morning, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said that the driver was traveling east on Piedmont Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. in a 2000 Toyota Camry. According to...
Deputies investigate theft of heavy equipment in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.
FOX Carolina
Officials responding to vehicle fire on I-385N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are responding to a vehicle fire on I-385N. Officials said two right lanes are currently closed at Exit 39 Haywood Road in Greenville. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Grocery stores open Thanksgiving 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you need a last-minute ingredient for your holiday meal, some major retailers will still be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. The following stores are scheduled to be open, although many are operating on reduced hours so employees can spend time with their families:
wspa.com
Anderson Co. overdose death rate
Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from …. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from 14 old and new stories. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from …. Disney on Ice back for 2022 with 50 characters from 14 old and...
WYFF4.com
Upstate dry cleaning company steps in to help recover clothes for customers
MAULDIN, S.C. — After a chaotic dayon Nov. 18 at One Price Dry Cleaning, customers were left with more questions than answers. The building owner told customers and Mauldin PD that the business owner had recently been evicted. On Friday, Mauldin Police told customers that they would have to...
WYFF4.com
Man killed after truck hits a tree in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed in a truck crash Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on West Frontage Road near Smith Chapel Lane in Campobello, Clevenger said. Clevenger identified the...
wspa.com
Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving
The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175 turkey and ham donations since Monday, they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving this year. They are also able to implement new ideas, like carry-out meals. Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175...
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
