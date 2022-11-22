ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

‘Going to be legendary’: Dolly Parton to co-host ‘New Year’s Eve Party’ with Miley Cyrus

By Octavia Johnson, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ky8os_0jJwMxxQ00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Country music legend Dolly Parton will ring in 2023 with singer-songwriter — and goddaughter — Miley Cyrus.

Parton and Cyrus will host “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” a two-hour-long special, beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST. The special airs on NBC and on the company’s app, Peacock.

The East Tennessee icon tweeted the news on Nov. 21 alongside a video of herself and Cyrus.

Black Friday and beyond: How to snag the best deals all weekend long

In the video , Parton and Cyrus invite viewers to join them in Miami that night, with Cyrus saying the party “is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.”

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton says in the video, to which Cyrus responds, “She would know.”

Cyrus also tweeted images of the two together, with a hashtag reading “#NewYearNewCoHost.”

The show’s lineup promises performances and special guests that have yet to be announced.

Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation

Last year’s “New Year’s Eve Party” was hosted by Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. The 2021 special was produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of “SNL.”

Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, will also appear in the movie musical “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” airing Dec. 1 on NBC and streaming the same day on Peacock.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Mexican officials say NC woman died from ‘direct attack’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman died from injuries sustained in a “direct attack” at a villa in San Jose del Cabo in late October, officials in Mexico confirmed Thursday. Prosecutors said Shanquella Robinson’s death was “apparently caused” by one of her friends while the group of seven vacationed in Mexico. Sub-Prosecutor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police: 1 person shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton is closed after one person was shot Friday morning inside the store. A sign outside of the location, which initially said the store would be closed until Saturday, now says the store will reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday. Police were called at about 11:30 […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WSPA 7News

1 dead after car hits ditch, light pole in SC

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died early Friday morning in a crash along Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway, troopers said. A driver was traveling east on Highway 9 when they ran off the road, […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before killing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone. Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone. Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy