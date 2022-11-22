ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan Daily

A tale of two Team Fortresses 2: The stories behind #savetf2

This is part two of a two-part series on the Team Fortress franchise. “I see … brilliant people rising from this abyss … a sanctuary in their hearts, and in the hearts of their descendants, generations hence.” — Charles Dickens. Welcome back! Let’s jump right back...

