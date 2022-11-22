SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night. Phillip Dananult, Victor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves. “I think we’re all just working, doing the little things right and it was paying off,” Anderson-Dolan said. “It turned into opportunities and we capitalized on a couple of those tonight.” Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer stopped 24 shots.

