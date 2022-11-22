Characterization of negative outcomes associated with same-day cancellation of cancer surgeries

Read full article on original website
Monoclonal antibody CIS43LS efficacious in preventing malaria in Mali
1. The monoclonal antibody CIS43LS was associated with dose-dependent protection against malaria infection in adults in Mali. 2. CIS43LS had an acceptable adverse event profile, with headaches being the most common. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Malaria is a mosquito-transmitted disease, most commonly caused by the Plasmodium falciparum...
Personalized cooler dialysate does not reduce cardiovascular events for hemodialysis patients
1. There was no significant difference in the risk of cardiovascular-related death or hospitalization between the personalized cooler dialysate group and standard temperature dialysate group. 2. Additionally, there was no significant difference in the mean drop of intradialytic systolic blood pressure between the two groups. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
Poor pregnancy outcomes including placental pathologies associated with amniotic fluid embolism and contribute to maternal mortality
1. A large, retrospective cohort study identified risk factors for amniotic fluid embolism during pregnancy, including a strong association with placental accreta. 2. Amniotic fluid embolism was associated with significant maternal morbidity. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) is a potentially catastrophic complication of...
Various single and multistructure knee injuries increase the odds of knee osteoarthritis
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, moderate certainty evidence suggested that damage to various structures of the knee may increase the odds of symptomatic osteoarthritis (OA). 2. Furthermore, modifiable risk factors for OA remain more established than modifiable risk factors for post-traumatic OA. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) OA...
Wellness Check: Exercise
