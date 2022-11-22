ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SpaceNews.com

China to use space station to test space-based solar power

HELSINKI — China intends to use its newly-completed Tiangong space station to test key technologies required for space-based polar power, according to a senior space official. Robotic arms already operating on the outside of Tiangong will be used to test on-orbit assembly of modules for a space-based solar power...
msn.com

Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator

If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant

Elon Musk has brought in Omead Afshar to help lead Starship production, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether the top Tesla lieutenant has parted ways with the electric-car maker. It was previously reported that Tesla was investigating Afshar over a company purchase he had authorized. Omead Afshar, a top lieutenant at...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Elon Musk says Twitter should release logs on censoring Hunter Biden laptop story ‘to restore public trust’

Elon Musk revealed that he believes Twitter should release the chat logs regarding their decision to restrict sharing a story from The New York Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop. On Wednesday, Mr Musk responded to a tweet from the account @alx asking for the new owner of Twitter to look into the company’s decision to not allow people to tweet The Post’s story.“Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of Transparency,” @ALX tweeted. Mr Musk...
Business Insider

Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken

That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by...
The Associated Press

Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that...
SpaceNews.com

ESA secures 16.9 billion euros at ministerial

PARIS — European Space Agency member states have provided the agency with 16.9 billion euros ($17.5 billion) for the next three years, a significant increase over 2019 but more than 1.5 billion euros below what the agency sought. At a Nov. 23 briefing concluding the two-day ministerial conference here,...

