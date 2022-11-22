Read full article on original website
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Jim Cantrell about his time working with Elon Musk as one of the founding employees at SpaceX. It's been edited for length and clarity. When Elon first called me in 2001 I didn't know who he was — I'd never...
SpaceNews.com
China to use space station to test space-based solar power
HELSINKI — China intends to use its newly-completed Tiangong space station to test key technologies required for space-based polar power, according to a senior space official. Robotic arms already operating on the outside of Tiangong will be used to test on-orbit assembly of modules for a space-based solar power...
msn.com
Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator
If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant
Elon Musk has brought in Omead Afshar to help lead Starship production, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether the top Tesla lieutenant has parted ways with the electric-car maker. It was previously reported that Tesla was investigating Afshar over a company purchase he had authorized. Omead Afshar, a top lieutenant at...
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin are sounding the alarm on a US recession. Here are 12 dire economic warnings from elite commentators.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Charlie Munger have flagged the risk of a US recession. Carl Icahn, Jamie Dimon, and Ken Griffin are also bracing for a painful economic downturn. Here are 12 recession warnings from top executives, investors, and academics. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin have sounded...
Elon Musk says Twitter should release logs on censoring Hunter Biden laptop story ‘to restore public trust’
Elon Musk revealed that he believes Twitter should release the chat logs regarding their decision to restrict sharing a story from The New York Post on Hunter Biden’s laptop. On Wednesday, Mr Musk responded to a tweet from the account @alx asking for the new owner of Twitter to look into the company’s decision to not allow people to tweet The Post’s story.“Raise your hand if you think @ElonMusk should make public all internal discussions about the decision to censor the @NYPost’s story on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 Election in the interest of Transparency,” @ALX tweeted. Mr Musk...
Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken
That may seem like a simple question: He works. Musk is the CEO of three companies: SpaceX, Tesla, and, of course, Twitter. He also is involved in numerous other projects including The Boring Company and Neuralink, both of which he founded, and until June he served on the board of directors for the media company Endeavor, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship. To balance all of these tasks, Musk claims that he is working 120 hours a week and that his grueling routine is: "Go to sleep, I wake up, work, go to sleep, work, do that seven days a week." But all of this prompts the question: What does he actually do all day?
FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse
The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by...
Democrat Ed Markey threatens Elon Musk after teaming up with Washington Post writer on Twitter checkmark hoax
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., threatened Elon Musk after teaming up with the Washington Post on a story about a Twitter verified-account hoaxes. "Fix your companies. Or Congress will," Markey tweeted to Musk on Sunday. The Post’s San Francisco-based tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler penned last week’s piece, "We got Twitter ‘verified’...
Musk plans to relaunch Twitter premium service, again
LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. It’s the latest change to the social media platform that...
SpaceNews.com
ESA secures 16.9 billion euros at ministerial
PARIS — European Space Agency member states have provided the agency with 16.9 billion euros ($17.5 billion) for the next three years, a significant increase over 2019 but more than 1.5 billion euros below what the agency sought. At a Nov. 23 briefing concluding the two-day ministerial conference here,...
Elon Musk says he backtracked on his plan to consult a content moderation council before reinstating Donald Trump because activist groups 'broke the deal' they had with Twitter
Musk blamed "political/social activist groups" for breaking their deal with Twitter, leading him to conduct a poll about bringing Trump back on the platform.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK
Use of ageing missiles highlights how depleted Moscow’s stocks of long-range missiles are, says UK Ministry of Defence
Dem senator frustrated over Yellen claiming 'no basis' to probe Elon Musk's Twitter purchase
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he was frustrated over Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen's claim that there was "no basis" to investigate billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. CNN host Poppy Harlow asked Murphy about Yellen's claim that there was "no basis" to investigate Musk's acquisition of Twitter after Murphy...
Elon Musk's Mars dream takes center stage at Tesla pay package trial
Tesla is being sued by stockholders who claim the board was not independent of Elon Musk when it offered a pay incentive plan worth up to $55 billion.
Musk changes Twitter suspension policy
Only accounts that are pushing spam or breaking the law will remain banned.
Grassley presses Musk over Twitter data security concerns, whistleblower allegations
Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the highest-ranking Republican on the Judiciary Committee, pressed new Twitter CEO Elon Musk over data security concerns raised by a Twitter whistleblower who came forward before Musk completed his acquisition of the company. Grassley’s Wednesday letter to Musk focuses on issues Musk inherited when taking over...
