Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search
A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges
Delaware State Police have arrested 19-year-old Alex Weakley and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of New Castle, DE for weapon charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning. On November 25, […] The post Traffic Stop Leads to the Arrest of Two Subjects for Weapon Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
fox29.com
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
fox29.com
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
fox29.com
Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes. Investigators...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Thanksgiving Day Homicide
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence on Forest Creek Drive where they found 29 year old Walter Pereira of Dover on the ground with gunshot wounds. Pereira was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police arrested 29 year old Rayvaughn Jones coming out of the residence, but later determined that he lives there with Pereira. Police say the suspects are two black males.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station
The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was seen traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
WBAL Radio
Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt
In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor
A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Attempted Abduction in the 15th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit is attempting to identify three male suspects depicted in this video compilation. The attempted abduction occurred on November 23, 2022, at 1:41 am. Suspects vehicle is believed to be a Blue Pearl colored 2014 to 2018 Acura TL sedan. Suspect Description:. Suspect #1:...
Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
butlerradio.com
Philly Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges
A Philadelphia man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges connected with an incident in Butler in 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Zion Elam-Sturgis admitted to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a substance containing cocaine in June of 2020.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia
Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
Comments / 10