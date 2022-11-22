The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was seen traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.

NEWARK, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO