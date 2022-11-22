Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Mariah Carey At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade In NYC
Singer Mariah Carey got all dolled up for the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Giving Parade yesterday! She along with her adorable 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan joined her in ringing in the holiday season! I had to look close because at first I didn’t see the kids but then when I looked closely, there they were hidden inside the gift boxes lol!
