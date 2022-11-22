ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Nebraska Game Thread

Hope you didn’t blink, because the 2022 regular season is set to come to an end this weekend. Your Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing to take the field one last time from Kinnick Stadium as they play host to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on senior day. While this matchup always has...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeyes outlast Clemson, 74-71

The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (5-0) stomached a 14-2 run from the Clemson Tigers (4-2) in the waning minutes to pull out the 74-71 win. Patrick McCaffery got off to a hot start with 10 of Iowa’s first 15 points as they got out to a 15-12 lead, establishing a lead they would never technically relinquish. Five straight points out of half got the Hawkeye lead to double digits as he showed off a varied array of moves in the paint. He finished with 21 points on 7/14 shooting and five rebounds.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Happy Pantsgiving!

By our nature, Hawkeye fans are not typically the most optimistic bunch. After a lifetime of having the rug pulled out from under us, typically at the least opportune time (like, say, the final drive of a Big Ten Championship Game, or in overtime of an NCAA Tournament game that would finally break the Sweet 16 seal), we’re inclined to always be waiting for the other shoe to drop. That can mean lots of pessimism and glass half empty outlooks.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Hawkeye Fans Confident Ahead of Black Friday

If you’re a Hawkeye fan, you clearly know the stakes by now: win on Black Friday and win the Big Ten West. Take care of business in a game where the DraftKings Sportsbook has Iowa favored by 10.5 points and the Hawkeyes are headed to Indianapolis for a second straight time.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes

While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday

The Iowa football team will play Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium Friday with the Heroes Trophy on the line. Since its inception in 2011, the Heroes Trophy has been won eight times by the Hawkeyes and three times by the Cornhuskers. Iowa has won its last seven matchups with Nebraska. The...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa vs. Clemson

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * The Hawkeyes begin a run of six straight opponents from power-five conferences with two games in the Emerald Coast Classic this week facing Clemson (4-1) in Friday’s opener. TCU (3-1) and California (0-5) meet in the 8:30 p.m. semifinal. The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday with the title game to follow at 6 p.m. Iowa is 2-1 all-time vs. both Clemson and TCU and is 6-4 vs. Cal.
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson to Face No. 25 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic

Location: Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State - Niceville, FL. Clemson is a participant in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place across the bay from Destin in Niceville, Florida. Iowa and TCU are the other marquee participants. Recent tournament winners had gone on to have successful seasons. The past three winners include LSU, FSU, and Cincinnati. All three received NCAA tournament invitations with a 7-seed or better.
CLEMSON, SC
AllHuskers

The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa

On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

A People’s History of the Iowa-Nebraska Football Series in 53 Facts

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers face off this week for their 53rd all-time matchup, and their 12th since Nebraska began play in the Big 10 Conference in 2011. When this season began, I had planned a big data project for the Iowa-Nebraska game, but the season did not play out anywhere near the way I expected, and that project simply doesn’t make sense now. So I’ll save it for another year. Instead, I present a People’s History of the Iowa-Nebraska Football Series in 53 facts, the number chosen in honor of this being the 53rd all-time Iowa-Nebraska matchup.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Iowa's Campbell named Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week. Campbell forced a fumble, snagged an interception and recorded 10 tackles in the Hawkeyes' 13-10 win over Minnesota last week. View the full release from Iowa here.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa

A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
FAIRFAX, IA
westerniowatoday.com

More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm

(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
OXFORD, IA
KIMT

One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
MANCHESTER, IA

