ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
theburn.com

New Leesburg hotel aiming for June opening

Work is progressing at Leesburg’s latest new hotel. And now we know the new Home2 Suites by Hilton is hoping to open this summer. According to an announcement on the Hilton website, they are targeting a June 15, 2023 opening for the hotel. The Home2 Suites brand was launched...
LEESBURG, VA
theburn.com

Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?

Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days

DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA

How the game of youth football is changing, amid dropping enrollment

VIENNA, Va. — On the night of Sept. 26, the Miami Dolphins were taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, in a highly-anticipated AFC matchup. That's when the play happened. A 300-pound defensive player slammed the Miami quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to the ground. The first-round pick would lie there on the ground for some 15 minutes, with his fingers curled back.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Curative will close all Covid testing sites in Fairfax County by end of year

Curative is set to shut down all of its public COVID-19 testing sites in the D.C. region, including Fairfax County, by the end of the year. All six Covid public testing sites run by Curative in collaboration with Fairfax County are expected to cease operations sometime next month, a Fairfax County Health Department spokesperson confirmed to FFXnow.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
TravelPulse

Amtrak Unveils Limited-Time Auto Train Sale

Amtrak announced the launch of a limited-time sale for travelers who want to skip driving on I-95 between the Northeast and Florida and bring their vehicle aboard the Auto Train. Customers can travel in Coach for as low as $29 or a First-Class private room for as low as $229,...
SANFORD, FL
restonnow.com

Aging Well: Giving thanks — how gratitude helps us

This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. November — a month containing both Veterans Day and Thanksgiving — is an ideal time to focus on feeling thankful. Concentrating on feelings of gratitude helps you feel happier and more positive in the short and long term.
TYSONS, VA
theburn.com

New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway

There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
ASHBURN, VA
Fairfax Times

Public Safety - Week of November 25, 2022

City of Fairfax Police responded to three businesses on Sept. 23 which were determined to have been burglarized. They included the Shell Gas Station at 11175 Lee Highway at 2:25 a.m., Peking Village II at 10782 Fairfax Boulevard #A at 6:03 a.m., and Elite Barber at 10940 Fairfax Boulevard #D2 at 9:46 a.m.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s Tristan Evans

Opponents by now have seen enough highlights of Freedom-Woodbridge High School quarterback Tristan Evans that it’s quite certain no one underestimates the junior who is in his first full season as a starter. “I joke all the time,” Eagles Coach Darryl Overton said. “If you were picking teams in...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff

Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy