Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
theburn.com
New Leesburg hotel aiming for June opening
Work is progressing at Leesburg’s latest new hotel. And now we know the new Home2 Suites by Hilton is hoping to open this summer. According to an announcement on the Hilton website, they are targeting a June 15, 2023 opening for the hotel. The Home2 Suites brand was launched...
theburn.com
Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?
Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
WJLA
Fairfax County students launch satellite engineered from scratch into space
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — Tuesday, it was a historic day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School from Science and Technology as students are launching a satellite they engineered from scratch into space. The 2U CubeSat, called TJREVERB, was made by the students over the course of 7 years....
WUSA
How the game of youth football is changing, amid dropping enrollment
VIENNA, Va. — On the night of Sept. 26, the Miami Dolphins were taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, in a highly-anticipated AFC matchup. That's when the play happened. A 300-pound defensive player slammed the Miami quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to the ground. The first-round pick would lie there on the ground for some 15 minutes, with his fingers curled back.
restonnow.com
Curative will close all Covid testing sites in Fairfax County by end of year
Curative is set to shut down all of its public COVID-19 testing sites in the D.C. region, including Fairfax County, by the end of the year. All six Covid public testing sites run by Curative in collaboration with Fairfax County are expected to cease operations sometime next month, a Fairfax County Health Department spokesperson confirmed to FFXnow.
TravelPulse
Amtrak Unveils Limited-Time Auto Train Sale
Amtrak announced the launch of a limited-time sale for travelers who want to skip driving on I-95 between the Northeast and Florida and bring their vehicle aboard the Auto Train. Customers can travel in Coach for as low as $29 or a First-Class private room for as low as $229,...
restonnow.com
Aging Well: Giving thanks — how gratitude helps us
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. November — a month containing both Veterans Day and Thanksgiving — is an ideal time to focus on feeling thankful. Concentrating on feelings of gratitude helps you feel happier and more positive in the short and long term.
theburn.com
New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway
There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
Voter guide: Special election in Fairfax County, Virginia for house delegate
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Early voting is officially underway for a special election being held in Fairfax County, Virginia. The election is for the currently vacant house seat for the 35th District in the state. The seat was vacated after former Del. Mark Keam resigned in early September. The...
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
WTOP
Here’s what you’ll experience walking from Metro’s new Dulles station to the airport
A lot of holiday travelers will be taking Metro’s Silver Line to Dulles International Airport for the first time this year, after its new station opened at the airport last week. But trains don’t stop directly at the airport, meaning passengers need to go on a bit of a...
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - Week of November 25, 2022
City of Fairfax Police responded to three businesses on Sept. 23 which were determined to have been burglarized. They included the Shell Gas Station at 11175 Lee Highway at 2:25 a.m., Peking Village II at 10782 Fairfax Boulevard #A at 6:03 a.m., and Elite Barber at 10940 Fairfax Boulevard #D2 at 9:46 a.m.
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after car crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
WTOP
Long-serving Arlington Co. sheriff — and one of first female sheriffs in Virginia — to step down
The long-serving sheriff of Arlington County — and one of the first female sheriffs in the commonwealth of Virginia — announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection and will step down when her term ends next year. Sheriff Beth Arthur has served as the county’s sheriff since 2000,...
WTOP
Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s Tristan Evans
Opponents by now have seen enough highlights of Freedom-Woodbridge High School quarterback Tristan Evans that it’s quite certain no one underestimates the junior who is in his first full season as a starter. “I joke all the time,” Eagles Coach Darryl Overton said. “If you were picking teams in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff
Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
Youth Football Team in Ward 7 Seeks $20K for Fla. Trip to National Championship
A youth football team in D.C.'s Ward 7 is seeking $20,000 to participate in the national championship in their division in Kissimmee, Fla. The post Youth Football Team in Ward 7 Seeks $20K for Fla. Trip to National Championship appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Comments / 0