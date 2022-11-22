Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Tybee Island to hold first holiday market this weekend
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybrisa St. will be filled with people and businesses for Tybee Island’s first holiday market On Saturday. Organizers say the market will help vendors in need of more business during this off season. There are 35 vendors already signed up to participate, and there...
wtoc.com
Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
wtoc.com
Tanger Outlets sees large turnout of shoppers for Black Friday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have chosen to kickstart their holiday shopping this Black Friday. Staff with Tanger Outlets Savannah say that today’s turnout has already been larger than last year. “Black Friday shopping has been going great, I have just about everything that I need. I only...
wtoc.com
Businesses in Pooler prepare for Small Business Saturday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people got their holiday shopping started on Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is an important day for locally owned shops like Geechie Rootz. Geechie Rootz, a family-owned store selling authentic clothing and items from Africa, has been located in Tanger Outlets Savannah for two...
wtoc.com
Columbia City Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the Johnny Mercer Theater
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be snow in Savannah tomorrow - it’s guaranteed. The Columbia City Ballet’s performance of the Nutcracker returns to Savannah in its traditional spot of the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the most elaborate snow scene the show has ever had. William Starrett is...
wtoc.com
Uniquely Thankful
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year WTOC hits the streets on Thanksgiving day to find out what those in our community are most thankful for. Typically we get answers like, family, friends and health, which are all great things to be thankful for but this year we wanted to go deeper.
wtoc.com
Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a big event to raise money for local community programs. The annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park in Savannah happened this morning thanks to United Way of the Coastal Empire. They had over 1200 runners for the 4...
wtoc.com
Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season. The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.
uga.edu
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns Nov. 25
The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm (CGBG), operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with their December Nights and Holiday Lights event in Savannah. On select days in November and December starting Nov. 25, visitors can view nearly 5 acres...
wtoc.com
Fight the War Within hosts third Thanksgiving Day feast
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When everyone else is with their families eating a spread of holiday food, the Fight the War Within Foundation wanted to make sure those who can’t still have an invite to dinner. It’s what brought a couple of local servicemen and women to the Whitefield...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
WJCL
Need a Thanksgiving Day meal? Here is where you can get one on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Groups across our area are coming together this morning to help people in need. It's the season of giving and communities are making sure everyone receives a hot meal on Thanksgiving, from the Lowcountry to Savannah. Hilton Head:. Hudson's Seafood House: On Hilton Head Island, Hudson's...
allongeorgia.com
4th Annual Cowboy Christmas at Mill Creek Equestrian Center November 26
The 4th Annual Cowboy Christmas at Mill Creek Equestrian Center is this Saturday, November 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. The event will benefit Bulloch County 4-H. Admission is $5 per person, free for kids 11 and under. There will be over 25 local vendors with handcrafted items and...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah offering free parking opportunities in city-owned garages
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will offer free parking in city-owned garages downtown on specific days during the holiday season. According to the city, free parking in city-owned garages will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. People...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
wtoc.com
CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day on Savannah’s southside as a shipping company partnered with Feed the Hungry to hand-out 1,500 turkeys to families in need. There was a nice turnout for the give-away over at Windsor Forest Community Center. CMA CGM donated the turkeys and...
wtoc.com
Savannah/HHI airport expecting 10,000 flight passengers Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be a busy day across the nation for travel – not just on the roads but also up in the sky. Wednesday will be the Savannah-Hilton Head Island International Airport’s busiest day of the week with about 10,000 passengers flying in and out of the airport on Wednesday alone.
Children in need go ‘Shopping With The Sheriff’ next month
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Children in need have a chance to shop alongside a local sheriff next month. The Chatham County Sheriff and Chatham County Sheriff Office (CCSO) staff will take 40 children Christmas shopping. Each kid gets $100 to go shopping. Operation Kid Forward, League of Brown and CCSO will raise money for […]
wtoc.com
Send letters to Santa Claus through mailboxes on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving isn’t quite over, but the Christmas spirit is already spreading throughout Hilton Head Island. You can now find mailboxes outside of fire stations across the island that will get your Christmas letters right to the North Pole. Today, Santa Claus was on...
Savannah Tribune
Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala
The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce was pleased to host its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Celebration of Black Businesses, on November 17, 2022 at the Georgia Southern Armstrong Center Ballroom. The black carpet event was another inspiring night of celebration, as we recognized community leaders and trendsetters! The chamber’s gala celebrates the dedication, passion and legacy of black businesses rooted in the Hostess City. The honorees were chosen for inspiring success, exceptional leadership, remarkable standards of professional excellence and commitment to the community.
Comments / 0