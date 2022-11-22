ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtoc.com

Tybee Island to hold first holiday market this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybrisa St. will be filled with people and businesses for Tybee Island’s first holiday market On Saturday. Organizers say the market will help vendors in need of more business during this off season. There are 35 vendors already signed up to participate, and there...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Holly Days begins with Christmas tree lighting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays have once again arrived in Savannah with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. “I think it’s just really big and really pretty,” said one on-looker. The ceremony kicks off a month long lineup of holiday events dubbed as the “Holly...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tanger Outlets sees large turnout of shoppers for Black Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people have chosen to kickstart their holiday shopping this Black Friday. Staff with Tanger Outlets Savannah say that today’s turnout has already been larger than last year. “Black Friday shopping has been going great, I have just about everything that I need. I only...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses in Pooler prepare for Small Business Saturday

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people got their holiday shopping started on Black Friday, but Small Business Saturday is an important day for locally owned shops like Geechie Rootz. Geechie Rootz, a family-owned store selling authentic clothing and items from Africa, has been located in Tanger Outlets Savannah for two...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Uniquely Thankful

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each year WTOC hits the streets on Thanksgiving day to find out what those in our community are most thankful for. Typically we get answers like, family, friends and health, which are all great things to be thankful for but this year we wanted to go deeper.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire held a big event to raise money for local community programs. The annual Turkey Trot at Daffin Park in Savannah happened this morning thanks to United Way of the Coastal Empire. They had over 1200 runners for the 4...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Last Lantern market of 2022 held Tuesday in Statesboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Thanksgiving tradition in Statesboro also means the end of a popular season. The Shop by Lantern market is always the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s a chance to grab any fresh produce that’s in season as well as fresh meat, dairy, and more. It’s also the last market of the season.
STATESBORO, GA
uga.edu

Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns Nov. 25

The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm (CGBG), operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with their December Nights and Holiday Lights event in Savannah. On select days in November and December starting Nov. 25, visitors can view nearly 5 acres...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fight the War Within hosts third Thanksgiving Day feast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When everyone else is with their families eating a spread of holiday food, the Fight the War Within Foundation wanted to make sure those who can’t still have an invite to dinner. It’s what brought a couple of local servicemen and women to the Whitefield...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

First Bryan Baptist Church holds “Christmas in Yamacraw” event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in the heart of Yamacraw Village had an outdoor church service Wednesday night to ring-in the season. The church’s pastor, joined by historians, says they do it so people don’t forget about their history. The church sits on one of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

CMA CGM, Feed the Hungry hand out turkeys to families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a special day on Savannah’s southside as a shipping company partnered with Feed the Hungry to hand-out 1,500 turkeys to families in need. There was a nice turnout for the give-away over at Windsor Forest Community Center. CMA CGM donated the turkeys and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah/HHI airport expecting 10,000 flight passengers Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be a busy day across the nation for travel – not just on the roads but also up in the sky. Wednesday will be the Savannah-Hilton Head Island International Airport’s busiest day of the week with about 10,000 passengers flying in and out of the airport on Wednesday alone.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala

The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce was pleased to host its highly anticipated 3rd Annual Celebration of Black Businesses, on November 17, 2022 at the Georgia Southern Armstrong Center Ballroom. The black carpet event was another inspiring night of celebration, as we recognized community leaders and trendsetters! The chamber’s gala celebrates the dedication, passion and legacy of black businesses rooted in the Hostess City. The honorees were chosen for inspiring success, exceptional leadership, remarkable standards of professional excellence and commitment to the community.
SAVANNAH, GA

