Martha Skomski
3d ago
why do they keep building when there's not enough water for the homes and businesses we already have?
21
Nooneaskedaz
3d ago
Yet all these other states have water. Yet Lake Mead is MAN made. I always thought Arizona got water from the Colorado River.
6
c hopper
3d ago
keep letting people move to the desert. there should be a cap of what our population should be
8
