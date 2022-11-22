Read full article on original website
It Turns Out the Walking Dead Was Me All Along
When io9 co-founders Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders hired me as a Senior Editor back in 2012, I never expected to still be at the site a decade later. I certainly never expected to recap The Walking Dead the entire time, and now that the show is over, I have no idea how to feel about it. But I’m pretty sure it’s not good.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Will Have a Lot of Riker
Chris McQuarrie talks about naming the next Mission: Impossible. A Cosmology of Monsters is being turned into a show. James Gunn drops the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’s soundtrack. Plus, what’s coming on Doom Patrol season 4. Spoilers now!. Humane. Deadline reports Caitlin Cronenberg (daughter of David...
Chris Hemsworth Discusses What It Would Take For Him to Return as Thor
Chad Stahleski talks about the influences on John Wick 4. Get a new look at HBO’s The Last of Us. Plus, a look at what’s coming in Doom Patrol’s fourth season, and new pictures from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Spoilers, now!. Devil Inside. Bloody-Disgusting...
Violent Night's David Harbour Talks Making Santa His Own
Imagine Die Hard except John McClane is Santa Claus and Nakatomi Plaza is a New England mansion. You’ve just described Violent Night, a hugely entertaining R-rated holiday action film that hits theaters on December 2. In it, Stranger Things star David Harbour plays Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick, who is feeling pretty dejected this Christmas Eve. That is until he drops in on a house that is being robbed and its residents held hostage. What will Santa do? Kick some fucking ass, that’s what.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Over the past few years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become so popular, the characters have almost become family. Fans know and love them so much, any chance to spend even one or two more minutes with them outside of their own films feels like a gift. And that’s why The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is so, well, special. It allows fans the opportunity to spend some downtime with these beloved characters, resulting in a heartwarming and entertaining but slightly superfluous experience.
Nanny Weaves a Powerful Folk-Horror Tale
Senegalese immigrant Aisha (Us’ Anna Diop) arrives in New York City willing to work hard to achieve her dreams—chief among them making enough money to reunite with her beloved son, who she had to leave behind. But as we see in Nikyatu Jusu’s gorgeous yet chilling Nanny, unexpected malevolence awaits in both supernatural and all-too-human ways.
Chucky Season 2 Gave Us the Child's Play Christmas We've Always Wanted
It was festive, it was gory, it was campy, and it left the door open in the likely event Chucky gets a season three. The Christmas-themed “Chucky Actually” wrapped up a satisfying season two for Don Mancini’s horror comedy, but if the show does return, it’ll be without several of the show’s core characters so far.
Is it Strange That Idiocracy Kinda Became a Documentary?
Actor Terry Crews talks to io9 about the cult film Idiocracy and how relevant it became. Terry Crews' new novel, Terry’s Crew, is out now.
Rian Johnson Wouldn't Mind If His Return to Star Wars Was For a TV Show
Rian Johnson has a lot on his plate right now, from the launch of Knives Out sequel Glass Onion to his Peacock mystery series Poker Face. So much so, it’s the reason we’ve not heard a peep out of his plans for a previously announced trilogy of Star Wars movies other than that he’d really like to keep doing them. But Johnson isn’t just down for some more movies.
Andor
As the final credits rolled on what has been some of the best Star Wars of all time, you almost didn’t want to see Andor do anything that might be considered derivative of modern blockbuster entertainment. No big cameos, no huge surprises, just good old-fashioned storytelling. But then something popped up at the end of the credits and, well, it was perfect in a very Andor way.
Doctor Who Celebrates Its 59th Anniversary With Hype for Its 60th
Fifty-nine years ago today, families across the UK sat down to tune into “An Unearthly Child,” the beginning of an adventure across space and time decades in the making for Doctor Who. We’ve come a long way since then, and gained double the Davids Tennant since we last celebrated, and the BBC really wants you to remember that.
Omega Recreated the Iconic James Bond Opening on This $7,600 Watch Using Only Mechanical Parts
James Bond has been saving the world on the big screen since 1962, and to help mark the 60th anniversary of the 007 films, Omega, Bond’s preferred timekeeper since 1995, is releasing a pair of Seamaster Diver 300M watches with a subtle tribute to Bond’s Hollywood appearances on the back.
The Pop Culture We're Thankful for Getting Us Through 2022
Thanksgiving is here. A day to sit back, reflect, and think about all the good things in your life. Family, friends, your health—those are all worthy. But what about shows, movies, and comics?. Each year, the io9 staff writes about the pop culture we’re thankful for. The entertainment that...
"Those People Had Some Drama!": 18 Real-Life Stories That Folks Really, Really Want To See Turned Into A Biopic
"Why is there not already a film about her?"
