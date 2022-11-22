LISTEN: How to make a cornucopia centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table

A cornucopia or "horn of plenty" is a classically beautiful, easy, crowd-pleasing way to pull together a Thanksgiving centerpiece without a lot of fuss or expense. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about how to create the perfect centerpiece to decorate your Thanksgiving table.

