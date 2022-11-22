ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets help give away enough food to feed 4,000 people

By Kaci Jones
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCnNb_0jJwKvyi00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As food prices continue to climb, a Charlotte sports team is giving back.

Players, coaches, and Charlotte Hornets staff partnered with Food Lion and Coca-Cola to host its annual food distribution for 1000 families.

Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change

Hornets greats, past, and present, packed the Spectrum Center to help pass out the food.

Diane Overton, a grandmother of 25, says that prices are much higher at the grocery store.

“It’s high, today, I went in Aldi, and the ham was 30-something dollars, and it wasn’t but so big,” Overton said. “So we’re going to have chicken and turkey, and that’s good.”

Officials distributed one thousand bags of food which they say would break down to about 4,000 people. The total cost of the items given to each person is about $35-$40.

Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, says customers can save money using the MVP rewards program.

“The prices of food are going up just like the prices of other things,” Ham said. “Most important to us is being able to have fresh and affordable food for our neighbors in need and across our 1,108 store footprint.”

Families who showed up to the arena in Uptown got frozen turkey and canned goods to make a traditional meal.

Players paused practice to give back and interact with the community.

Point guard Dennis Smith Jr. says it’s imperative to give back in his hometown.

“Whenever you get in this position to help people whenever they need it and to see my teammates out here doing it with a smile and genuinely want to be here, I think that just goes to show what kind of guys we have on the team,” Smith said.

Some families say the gift sets them up to help others with a grateful heart.

“We are thankful, and we are going to share what we can’t use we will share with our neighbors… Happy Thanksgiving,” Diane Overton said.

If you missed this event, Kelly Oubre Jr. is giving out turkeys at Camino Health Center starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday the 22nd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

People & Places Brew To You special

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to our second edition of People & Places’ Brew To You tour. WNCT will help raise a glass to a few of the success stories in the growing craft beer scene in Eastern North Carolina. Businesses are not only serving up great, locally-made beer but are also making a lasting […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Day before Thanksgiving: Giving back, getting ready

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is the day before Thanksgiving, and we all have a lot to be thankful for. People in Greenville and around Eastern North Carolina were busy getting ready for the big feast. Many others were finding ways to give back to those who may not be able to take part in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. Greenville Police officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary information indicated there […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy