ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Neighbors describe sex assault arrest of Charlotte-area church youth leader

By Derek Dellinger
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u6Ezs_0jJwKu5z00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CTIY NEWS) – Since Benjamin Damron’s arrest on Friday, there have been questions put to places he was reportedly a part of.

Damron, 36, a known drummer connected with at least three churches and a youth soccer group in Charlotte, was accused of sexually assaulting three teenage boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnZvq_0jJwKu5z00
Benjamin Damron (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Neighbors told Queen City News that they saw police outside Damron’s home Friday but did not know why.

“(The neighbors) had no idea what was going on, and neither did we,” said William Regad, who lives near Damron’s address.

PREVIOUS | Charlotte-area church youth leader accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenage boys: CMPD

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that the cases involve incidents that happened at Damron’s home, along with locations in Matthews and Union County.

“There’s children that live right next to where this incident happened,” Regad noted. “There’s children here to the right of my place, and, at any given time, you’re going to see kids playing.”

The churches that Damron was known to have an affiliation or tie with include Elevation Church, Mercy Church, and Southbrook Church, along with the Soccer Shots of Charlotte soccer group (not to be confused with Soccer Shots of Greater Charlotte).

All the organizations condemned the crimes Damron is accused of and largely distanced themselves from him.

One church noted that Damron had only minor affiliations with them, while another stated any positions in leadership and subsequent separation from the church had happened years ago.

All noted that, to their knowledge, none of the victims were part of their organizations.

Damron was released on bond on Saturday.

Queen City News stopped by his home, but no one came to the door.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Rozier’s big 4th quarter leads Hornets past Sixers 107-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored nine of his 22 points in the final 5 minutes as the Charlotte Hornets rallied past the Philadelphia 76ers 107-101 on Wednesday night in a matchup of injury-riddled teams. Charlotte, which trailed by 13 points in the first half, won for only the second time in 13 games […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Oubre scores 28, Hornets snap T-Wolves’ 5-game win streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Minnesota’s five-game win streak with a 110-108 victory over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves on Friday night. Terry Rozier had 22 points and eight assists, helping the Hornets (6-14) win back-to-back games for the first time this season. P.J. Washington […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy