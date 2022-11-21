ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Joe Biden Pardons NC-Raised Turkeys in Traditional Thanksgiving Pardon

By paige.boyd
 3 days ago

It looks like there will be two fewer turkeys on North Carolinians’ plates this year.  The White House announced that President Joe Biden will be pardoning two locally-raised turkeys today (Nov. 21), according to WRAL and CNN .

“The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified, no ballot stuffing, no fowl play. The only red wave this season is going to be if German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce,” he joked on the South Lawn of the White House before officially announcing that both the 2022 National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate, “ Chocolate” and “Chip,” were pardoned. Chocolate and Chip were raised by National Turkey Federation (NTF) Chairman Ronnie Parker at the Circle S Ranch in Monroe, NC. Chocolate comes in at 46 pounds, while Chip is a pound heavier.

Thankfully, instead of being served on a platter with cranberry sauce, the two turkeys enjoyed a weekend in DC, including a stay at the nearby Willard Hotel. Following the ceremony, the two feathered compadres will officially retire on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh. The pair will reside within the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

“NC State is home to some of the world’s top poultry and animal agriculture experts and facilities,” CALS Interim Dean John Dole said in a news release . “We deliver excellence in teaching, research and extension to meet the industry’s needs and grow our state. The birds couldn’t be in better hands.”

This marks the third time that both the pardoned National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate are from North Carolina. In 2019, Former President Trump pardoned turkeys “Butter” and “Bread” from Clinton, NC. In 2009, Former President Obama pardoned “Courage” and “Carolina” from Princeton, NC.

To learn more about the history of the Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon, visit the White House website .

