Franklin County, OH

Driver dead in south Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead following a car crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. The crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport just after 8:20 p.m. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Ford Escape was seen traveling...
Man shot 3 times while sitting in his car in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after someone shot into his car in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened along Himbrick Court just after 12:30 a.m. Police investigators said the man was sitting in his car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting...
1 person killed in three-vehicle crash in Morrow County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a fiery three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on I-71 in Harmony Township. The OSHP said a 2006 Cadillac CTS driven by Abraham Smith Jr., 56,...
'Healing takes a community,' national, local violence can take a mental toll, experts say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a difficult week of news. In the past week alone, mass shootings have killed at least 24 people, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Most recently, was Tuesday's shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia that left six people dead and four more with injuries. That mass shooting was just three days after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado.
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
Measles cases in Columbus rise to 24, all unvaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measles cases in Columbus rose to 24 on Wednesday, with 11 hospitalizations. All of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. No deaths have been reported. Eleven daycare and school locations have had confirmed cases in the Columbus area. Unvaccinated is defined as children...
Arnold Festival co-founder Jim Lorimer dies at 96

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jim Lorimer, co-founder of the Arnold Festival, passed away on Thursday. He was 96. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a statement on Twitter, confirming Lorimer's death. Inspiring athletes from across the world, Schwarzenegger said Lorimer will live on through the millions of people he inspired. In 1989,...
Beard care and gift ideas for those participating in the No Shave November Challenge

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Every November across the country people are participating in the No Shave November Challenge! The Challenge meant to help raise money for cancer research while growing out their facial hair! Nurtur Salon Senior Stylist Cori Holland joins Good Day Columbus to share best ways to keep your beard moisturized this month and beyond!
WATCH: Before flight home for the holiday, OSU student plays piano at airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6 crew spent the morning at the airport and a concert recital broke out!. Photographers Edwin Wilson and Cory Davis were gathering video of the long lines at John Glenn International Airport when they stumbled across William Harkins playing the piano near the ticketing counter.
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
Baby southern white rhinoceros born at The Wilds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The herd of southern white rhinoceros at The Wilds has grown with the addition of a male calf!. In the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov.17, a baby white rhino was born. Kali, a nine-year-old rhino who was born at The Wilds in 2013, gave...
Get to know the Voice of the Shoe, Bob Kennedy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Now in its 100th year, Ohio Stadium is a place where traditions thrive on game day. Script Ohio, Skull Session, Carmen—they’re all ingrained in fans’ experience. They may not have noticed it, but so is a voice. The public address announcer, ‘The...
