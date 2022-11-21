ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Rowland Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown At 2022 American Music Awards

By Editor at Global Grind
 5 days ago

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs) brought out all the stars with the exception of Chris Brown. The R&B singer was set to pay homage to the late, great Michael Jackson for the 40th anniversary of his hit album Thriller . Artist Kelly Rowland is facing backlash online for defending Chris Brown at the awards show. Singer and entertainer Ciara also praised the singer for his contributions to music.

Kelly Rowland began trending on social media today (Nov. 21) after attending this year’s awards show. Chris’ tribute was suddenly canceled without reason. He spent many weeks preparing for the Michael Jackson Thriller tribute, and just days before the event, he was told he could no longer perform.

Ciara posted behind the scenes footage from their tribute rehearsal, thanking Michael Jackson for the inspiration. The performer also praised Brown for being, “a rare breed of this generation.”

She posts the short clip with the caption, “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary. @ChrisBrown you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you .”

Meanwhile, Rowland is facing some criticism online for her support of Brown after accepting the award for ‘Favorite Male R&B Artist’ on his behalf.

After saying to a rowdy audience, “Excuse me. Chill out,”  she thanks Chris Brown for making great R&B music. She adds, “I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer,” before promising to take the award to him personally. Rowland gracefully blows kisses to the audience.

Some fans are upset at her supporting Chris. While others are defending her online.

Comment your thoughts on the artists supporting Chris Brown after the AMAs uninvited him.

