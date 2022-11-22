ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Black Friday shopping fills the Wyoming Valley Mall

Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre was full of black Friday shoppers getting their holiday shopping in. A couple of them told us they were not letting long lines or inflation stop them. "It definitely matters but I'm just here to shop," said PJ...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Off-duty detective stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was detained by an off-duty police officer at a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre following an attempted robbery. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police responded to the store around 8 AM Tuesday for a reported robbery. Officers were notified that an off-duty officer from Nanticoke City had detained the man accused of attempting to rob the store.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Saint Vincent DePaul's Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — With Thanksgiving tomorrow, everyone is getting prepared, and soup kitchens are no exception since they have many mouths to feed. Michael Cianciotta, the Director of Saint Vincent DePaul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, said they have already done most of the preparation. “We’re pretty much ready to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day

A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
WYOMING STATE
Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Democrats take power in PA State House

PA (WOLF) — The balance of power in the Pennsylvania State House has officially switched to the Democrats. The House Democrats made a narrow victory giving them just enough seats to take the house. Last Thursday, the Republican incumbent in one of the two uncalled races conceded, giving Democrats...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

