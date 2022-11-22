Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
WOLF
Hanover Twp. Police Chief: Tannerite focus of Thanksgiving Day explosion
HANOVER TWP, LUZENE COUNTY (WOLF) — A blast on Thanksgiving morning startled residents across the Wyoming Valley. Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis heard it too, according to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader. Social media posts and reports in other media say the explosion happened around 11:30...
WOLF
Black Friday shopping fills the Wyoming Valley Mall
Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre was full of black Friday shoppers getting their holiday shopping in. A couple of them told us they were not letting long lines or inflation stop them. "It definitely matters but I'm just here to shop," said PJ...
WOLF
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to play 2 shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring its highly anticipated 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More,” to Wilkes-Barre this Sunday, November 27th for 2 performances at 3 PM and 7:30 PM. For...
WOLF
Off-duty detective stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was detained by an off-duty police officer at a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre following an attempted robbery. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police responded to the store around 8 AM Tuesday for a reported robbery. Officers were notified that an off-duty officer from Nanticoke City had detained the man accused of attempting to rob the store.
WOLF
Saint Vincent DePaul's Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — With Thanksgiving tomorrow, everyone is getting prepared, and soup kitchens are no exception since they have many mouths to feed. Michael Cianciotta, the Director of Saint Vincent DePaul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, said they have already done most of the preparation. “We’re pretty much ready to...
WOLF
Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day
A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
WOLF
Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
WOLF
Democrats take power in PA State House
PA (WOLF) — The balance of power in the Pennsylvania State House has officially switched to the Democrats. The House Democrats made a narrow victory giving them just enough seats to take the house. Last Thursday, the Republican incumbent in one of the two uncalled races conceded, giving Democrats...
WOLF
Sheetz Unleaded 88 gas cheaper this holiday... But what is Unleaded 88?
PA (WOLF) — On Monday, Sheetz gas stations announced that they have lowered the cost of unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99/gallon. But what exactly is Unleaded 88? And is your vehicle able to use it?. Sheetz says it's doing this for families who want to go get...
Comments / 0