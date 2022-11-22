Boy, 15, threatened to set off explosive at Long Island high school: police

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A Long Island teen was arrested Monday for threatening to bomb his high school, Suffolk County police said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been identified because of his age, allegedly threatened Lindenhurst High School.

The teen, who’s a sophomore at the school, “made several threats to detonate an explosive device and other violent acts,” with “the intention of injuring staff and students,” police said.

The threats were sent by text message over the past month, police told Newsday .

School officials were made aware of the threats Monday morning. They notified Suffolk police just before 9:30 a.m.

The teen was arrested by detectives at the school around 1:30 p.m.

He was charged with aggravated making a threat of mass harm, which is a misdemeanor.

The teen was released to a family member and will be arraigned in family court in Central Islip, police said.

In a statement to parents, Lindenhurst superintendent Anthony Davidson said there was no credible threat and that the school campus was deemed safe.

“We ask you to take this opportunity to speak with your children about the impact of their words and actions, as well as the importance of reporting concerning messages to you and/or school authorities should they ever receive them,” Davidson wrote.