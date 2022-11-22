Read full article on original website
Margaret Marino Awarded a Classroom Grant
Manhattan, KS — Ms. Margaret Marino, K-2 Math and Reading Special Education Instructor, Winfield Scott Elementary School, USD 234, Fort Scott, was recently awarded a $500 Classroom Grant by the Kansas Association of American Educators (KANAAE), a non-union professional educators’ association serving Kansas educators. Ms. Marino will be using the grant to purchase supplies to supplement the Orton Gillingham training she attended this past summer!
Obituary of Frontressa Foxx
Fontressa Monique Foxx, age 39, a resident of Fort Scott, KS, died early Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home. She was born September 22, 1983, in Fort Scott. Fontressa graduated from Fort Scott High School with the class of 2002. She worked as a CNA at Guest Home Estates. She enjoyed needlepoint, listening to music, and spending time with her beloved dog “Tiny.”
Order Chicken Mary’s Dinner to Support Splash Pad Project
A splash pad is coming to town, thanks to some leaders who took the initiative. “This idea has been in strategic plans and will add to the revitalization of downtown Fort Scott,” said Bailey Lyons, who along with Josh Jones and Kelly Barr have spearheaded the drive for funds.
