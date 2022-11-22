Read full article on original website
lincolntimesnews.com
Meet the new director of Lincoln County Department of Social Services
LINCOLN COUNTY – There’s a new director at the helm of Lincoln County’s Department of Social Services. Matt Hillman came to Lincoln County from his former position as a program administrator over children and adult’s services in Burke County. “Prior to that I was with Catawba...
Affordable housing developer aiming to build in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An affordable housing community by DreamKey Partners is likely coming to southeast Charlotte. The developer is hoping to rezone and secure an empty plot of land at Weddington Road and Simfield Church Road. Its plans include a single apartment building with 96 multi-family units. “It’s going...
Atrium Health MED-1 deployed to help increase access to care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays under the triple threat of COVID-19, flu, and RSV, Charlotte hospitals are preparing for a potential surge. Atrium Health’s Mobile Emergency Department, MED-1, will be deployed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to help with emergency department services.
‘He really cared about everybody’: Retired chief meteorologist reflects on colleague killed in NC chopper crash
Since Tuesday's deadly crash involving WBTV's helicopter along the shoulder of Interstate 77 in southwest Charlotte, which killed Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, tributes and memories have poured in, particularly from people who worked with both--either at the station or in other television markets or arenas.
Carolina AGs ask to suspend loan payments for homeowners who bought Pink Energy equipment
CHARLOTTE — The attorney’s general offices in North and South Carolina are asking lending companies to cut Pink Energy customers some slack. Josh Stein, attorney general for North Carolina, and Alan Wilson, attorney general for South Carolina, said they have sent letters to five solar lenders asking them to suspend loan payments and interest for those homeowners.
Mecklenburg women keep voting (and boosting women candidates)
Dan McCorkle has a strategy for his female candidates. “If you have seen my yard signs, they always have the female face on it,” said the Charlotte Democratic political consultant. He listed clients like County Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, City Council member Dimple Ajmera and School Board winner Melissa Easley....
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Woman Gets Bill For $1300 To Ship $50 Package
A Charlotte woman got a bill that left her in shock after shipping a package for her small business. Lucy McDermott owns Stash Charlotte, a yarn, fabric and sewing machine store in Charlotte. According to the story from WBTV, McDermott ships inventory all the time. However, this case left her quite surprised. She says the package contained quilts and dresses. But, she points out there was nothing particularly heavy in the package. The small business owner says she measured and weighed the shipment before dropping it off at her UPS Store in Gastonia. McDermott says she got an email a week later stating the package was overweight and oversized. The extra fees being charged added up to an additional $1321. Obviously, she assumed there was a mistake. She called the UPS store. But, McDermott says because she used a secondary shipper for the postage, the local store couldn’t help. The business owner bought the label from Pirate Ship for a discounted rate.
kiss951.com
‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte
Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
Person fatally shot along South Tryon Street, CMPD reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is dead after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots rang out Tuesday afternoon. CMPD said they responded to South Tryon Street near Yancey Road around 12:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported. Officer arrived and said they found a victim at the scene with a gunshot wound. The person, who remains unnamed as of writing, was declared dead by Medic.
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
smartcitiesdive.com
Charlotte phone app warns drivers of behavior that puts pedestrians, others at risk
The city of Charlotte is piloting a new travel safety app intended to improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the North Carolina city's South End. As part of the city's ongoing Vision Zero effort to eliminate traffic deaths, the TravelSafely app connects users to each other and an electronic network of intersection and crosswalk data, according to a city press release. The pilot will run through November 2023 and the app is free to download.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction starting on Nathaniel Carr seniors housing
The Paces Foundation and Soho Housing Partners will host a ground-breaking ceremony in Charlotte Tues., Nov. 29, to launch construction of a $31 million apartment community for seniors. The Historic Nathaniel Carr site will create 120 units of affordable housing for seniors. Officials will speak at the ground-breaking starting at...
Why is Black Friday losing popularity?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why isn't Black Friday as popular as it used to be?. Holiday shopping fever began in 1924 with the original Christmas ad - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - kicking off the holiday shopping season. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
WCNC
Fastest growing scam is happening on Facebook Marketplace, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As holiday shoppers hunt for the best deals online, a new study shows how scammers are trying to take advantage of them. An analysis by Been Verified of more than 165,000 complaints found that the fastest-growing scam in 2022 is on Facebook Marketplace. “Online purchases from...
WBTV
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
Two dead in helicopter crash near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two employees with a Charlotte television station died in a helicopter crash that happened around noon Tuesday in south Charlotte. The accident occurred near Interstate 77 at Nations Ford Road. MEDIC confirmed that two people were pronounced deceased on the scene. At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, WBTV...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Is Charlotte actually seeing a housing correction?
November 2022— Interest rates are rising, the market is slowing, but are housing prices dropping? Across Charlotte and the wider region, not by much. Nationally there is a housing correction underway. After two years of increasing prices and cheap debt, sellers seem to have hit the end of their rope as interest rates stand at 6.61% for an average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the highest level in 20 years, and buyers have pulled back – at least, that seems to be the shift underway across the rest of the country. The situation in Charlotte, having been one of the more aggressive homebuilders over the last few years, is different.
WFAE
