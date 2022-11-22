Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players think they’ve spotted teasers for major new Gen 10 feature
A Pokemon trainer on Twitter shared their speculation on what they believe to be a brand new feature in the future generation 10 installments. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released around a week ago and has since taken the world by storm. Its immense popularity broke Nintendo’s all-time record for most sales within the first three days of the game’s release and continues to make waves in the gaming community.
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
Deliver Us Mars takes franchise to new heights with unique climbing system
Deliver Us Mars, developer Keoken’s sequel to Deliver Us The Moon is an intriguing adventure that marries environmental storytelling with a freeform climbing system and puzzles to build a sense of tension – even without combat. In our hands-on preview we jumped, climbed, and puzzled our way through...
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 8 review: The aliens are alright
Mob Psycho 100 introduces extra-terrestrial life, but in classic fashion, subverts what we would expect into a light, humorous episode. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered be one of the greats, even when its episodes are more light-hearted.
Mob Psycho 100 reveals final anime arc with promotional video
Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its final arc, and a recently released promotional video reveals what said arc will involve. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back for Season 3, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s a shame that this will be its final season.
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
When does WoW Dragonflight launch? Release time & date for all regions
World of Warcraft’s next expansion, WoW Dragonflight, is launching in November 2022. If you’re looking for the WoW Dragonflight release time for all regions, you’re in the right place. Activision Blizzard is about to open the doors to Dragonflight for World of Warcraft players around the world.
Aydan slams Warzone 2 launch: “Feels like a beta”
Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has slammed the current state of Warzone 2, believing that the game should have been delayed. Warzone 2 is home to plenty of changes that help differentiate itself from the original BR game. While the Al Mazrah map has been getting a lot of praise from the CoD community, there are a number of additions that haven’t gone down so well.
Dr Disrespect backtracks on his Warzone 2 verdict: “It won’t last very long”
Just days after Dr Disrespect praised the long-term potential of Warzone 2, the streaming star has predicted that the battle royale isn’t going to survive for long unless a key issue is addressed. Warzone 2 is finally here, and millions of CoD fans from around the world are dropping...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
Do you need PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone 2?
Wondering whether you need PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone 2? Then our handy page has everything you need to know. Warzone 2 is finally live and the latest iteration of the popular BR game includes a new map, deadly weapons, and plenty of fresh features. However, as Warzone 2 is an online game, many players will be wondering whether a paid subscription is needed to play it.
How to watch $25K Overwatch 2 Showdown featuring iiTzTimmy & Summit1g
Streaming superstars iiTzTimmy & Summit1g are going head to head in a $25,000 Overwatch 2 Showdown. From when it kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know. With Overwatch 2 now gearing up for its second season, Blizzard is set to host one...
Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has made MCU history in a very wholesome way
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a delightful stint for the MCU, but it’s also managed to make history for one particular reason. James Gunn and the Guardians are back! And they’re just in time for Christmas, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special now available to stream on Disney+. We at Dexerto loved the special, and you can read our review of it here.
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
How to change clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All clothing store locations
If you’re wondering how and where you can change your clothes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, look no further. In Paldea, trainers start with the standard school uniform and can swap between four seasonal variants, and later on, they can buy accessories to make the outfit a little more personal.
How to get a Lucky Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Lucky Egg is an incredibly useful item for leveling up your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find one first. There are loads of held items that you can give to your Pokemon to improve their skills in battle, but the Lucky Egg is rather unique as it increases the share of Exp. Points that a specific Pokemon gets by 50%.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet type chart: Strengths, weaknesses, resistances & vulnerabilities
During your adventure to catch ’em all in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to know each type’s strengths, weaknesses, resistances, and vulnerabilities as you complete Paldea’s National Dex. Below, you’ll find a chart detailing every type in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet along with details on immunities and Tera types.
