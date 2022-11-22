Read full article on original website
Cypress47
3d ago
LOTS of conditioner and brush it through with the conditioner still in; slowly from the end of the hair upwards. My hair gets matted really badly every year during harvest (and yes I’ve tried shower caps and hair nets). I’ve had mats that bad, and multiple. Every year. In fact, I just got rid of the last one like that a few days ago. Conditioner, a good brush, and patience will do it.
15
Hillbillygirl
3d ago
You don't get your hair matted like that from swimming and running in a braid. I call bs on this one.
48
Karau Amun
2d ago
Dry corn starch is by far the best method of dematting hair with ease... I'm a pet groomer plus I've used it on a humans hair that was solid matted for 2 years.
9
