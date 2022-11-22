Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Ken Griffin's Hedge Fund Increased Its Stake By Over 150% In These 2 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks
Kenneth Griffin, who began trading stocks in his Harvard dorm in 1987, is the founder, CEO and co-CIO of Citadel Advisors. In 2002, Griffin established Citadel Securities, now one of the leading market makers in the world. During the GameStop GME short squeeze fiasco, Griffin was questioned by Rep. Brad...
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Benzinga
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Benzinga
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying
The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
RITE AID CORPORATION (RAD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)
Did you lose money on investments in Rite Aid? If so, please visit Rite Aid Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com to discuss your rights. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2022) - Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor...
A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings
AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga
Investors Show Optimism For Retail REITs On Black Friday
Retail stocks had mixed results during market hours Friday as early reports suggested the shopping holiday was off to a slower-than-normal start. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) with retail tenants, on the other hand, mostly traded higher Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE gained 1.39% for the day, closing...
Benzinga
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Looking Into Maxar Technologies's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Maxar Technologies MAXR earned $85.00 million, a 72.22% increase from the preceding quarter. Maxar Technologies's sales decreased to $436.00 million, a 0.46% change since Q2. In Q2, Maxar Technologies earned $306.00 million, and total sales reached $438.00 million. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings data...
Ocwen Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Ocwen Financial OCN earned $36.94 million, a 256.76% increase from the preceding quarter. Ocwen Financial also posted a total of $249.72 million in sales, a 12.41% increase since Q2. In Q2, Ocwen Financial earned $10.35 million, and total sales reached $222.16 million. What Is...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Huize Holding HUIZ shares rose 13.37% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 67.2K, which is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
Earnings Preview For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Comments / 0