Benzinga

Media Advisory - Minister Gould to announce Nova Scotia child care fees reduction

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, along with Becky Druhan, Nova Scotia's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, will announce a reduction in the province's licensed child care fees as part of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system agreement.
Benzinga

European Official Says COVID-19 Booster Uptake Disappointing In The Region

Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head of health threats and vaccines strategy, said the recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the region has been "rather disappointing." The European average rate of receiving booster doses was only 29% in the groups considered to be at the highest...
Benzinga

After FDA Rejection, Spectrum Shelves Development On Poziotinib

The FDA has granted a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's SPPI marketing application seeking approval for poziotinib for previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The FDA issued a CRL indicating that the poziotinib application cannot be...

