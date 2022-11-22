City of Lakewood announcement. Despite the heavy rains this week, the city’s contractor was able to get the top lift of asphalt along Edgewood Avenue and the western portion of Washington Boulevard done. They were also able to place the base lift of asphalt along Washington Boulevard between Edgewood and Vernon avenues. Next week crews will be out doing driveway paving, landscape restoration, permanent signing, and street light installation. That work is expected to occur Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 28-30). Once done, this will complete the third stage of the five-stage project. Currently the contractor is ahead of schedule.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO