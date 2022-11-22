Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Suburban Times
Thankful!
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. For the first time in several years, our family’s Thanksgiving gathering will be larger! We’ve been looking forward to returning to something that resembles a typical holiday. With some wise precautions, this is the year. My sister and brother-in-law will be flying...
The Suburban Times
MultiCare awards $600,000 to local organizations in 2022
TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System’s Community Partnership Fund has awarded $600,000 to 99 organizations in Western Washington focused on addressing housing and homelessness, food insecurity, health care and children’s needs. The fund supports organizations in Pierce, King, Thurston and Kitsap counties providing care, services and resources...
The Suburban Times
Washington Boulevard construction update: Nov. 23, 2022
City of Lakewood announcement. Despite the heavy rains this week, the city’s contractor was able to get the top lift of asphalt along Edgewood Avenue and the western portion of Washington Boulevard done. They were also able to place the base lift of asphalt along Washington Boulevard between Edgewood and Vernon avenues. Next week crews will be out doing driveway paving, landscape restoration, permanent signing, and street light installation. That work is expected to occur Monday through Wednesday (Nov. 28-30). Once done, this will complete the third stage of the five-stage project. Currently the contractor is ahead of schedule.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup’s The Giving Tree
City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup’s Giving Tree is up and has lots of name tags of kids in need that live right here in Puyallup! Stop by the Recreation Center (808 Valley Avenue NW, Puyallup, WA 98371), select a tag, buy a new unwrapped gift, and return it with the tag to the Rec Center by Monday, December 5. No gift is too small.
The Suburban Times
Affordable holiday event for families on Dec. 10: Christmas at Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood
Submitted by Historic Fort Steilacoom. Join us at Fort Steilacoom Museum in Lakewood from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, as living historians re-enact the Christmas of 1857 as the holiday season might have been celebrated in these buildings 165 years ago. Re-enactors will gather in candlelight...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Council honors Nisqually Indian Tribe
City of Lakewood social media post. The Lakewood City Council was honored to present a proclamation to the Nisqually Indian Tribe honoring November as Native American Heritage Month. The city is committed to strengthening its government-to-government relationship with the Tribe and continuing to build a partnership.
The Suburban Times
Scrooge Goes on in Olympia
“Jacob Quimby Marley was a proper, tight, dry, pruny old thing. His face was frozen in sour disapproval, as if he had bitten into a lemon by mistake and hadn’t liked it much.” – Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol – http://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68352. Peggy and I are extremely...
The Suburban Times
2023-2024 Funding Applications for Individual Artists Available
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting Tacoma Artists Initiative Program (TAIP) funding applications from eligible Tacoma artists, working in all artistic disciplines including but not limited to literary, performing, digital, new media, film, visual, and interdisciplinary arts. TAIP funding supports artists in creating new work and growing their skills. Fundees must share their art or artistic practice with the residents of Tacoma through a free public component. Artists selected for funding will each receive $4,000 to support their work and will have until December 31, 2024 to complete their project. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on January 23, 2023.
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the 7th Annual Holiday Haul Crawl in Downtown Tacoma
Downtown Tacoma Partnership announcement. Dash downtown for the 12 Days of Haul Crawl to enjoy festive giveaways, shopping and dining specials, fun events for all ages, and much more merriment each day from November 29th – December 10th. The Holiday Haul Crawl was created in 2015 to encourage shoppers...
The Suburban Times
Fourth signal cabinet wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup social media post. Our fourth new signal cabinet wrap was created by Kaylee Park. Located at the corner of Meridian and 15th Ave SE, this artwork depicts a sunset (or sunrise?) over a cascade of snow-peaked mountains and trees. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
The Suburban Times
Southbound Stadium Way will reopen temporarily for track surveying, tree trimming and other work
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area.
The Suburban Times
Save the Date for Giving Tuesday and Double Your Impact
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. This week, you will give thanks, celebrate with loved ones, and maybe even save big on holiday gifts. But the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County hopes you’ll take all that love (and some of those savings) and give back to help innocent animals who need you.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Adopts 2023-2024 Biennial Budget
TACOMA, Wash. – Tonight, the Tacoma City Council adopted the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget. In line with Council priorities and significant community feedback, affordable housing and public safety form the core of the budget. To that end, there are zero budget cuts in public safety, affordable...
The Suburban Times
October/November 2022 Clover Park School District Board Review
Clover Park School District announcement. During its Oct. 10 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors recognized student leaders and principals and heard reports from Superintendent Ron Banner and Thomas Middle School Principal Steve Seberson. Oct. 10 Regular Meeting. Superintendent’s Report. In his report, Banner...
The Suburban Times
Pierce College alum pursues dream career thanks to the support of family and Pierce College
Pierce College announcement. Born in a small village in northeastern India, Reema Chakma grew up in poverty, facing daily struggles along with her family. She and her family of five lived in a small studio apartment with no air conditioning, and at times did not have water, power or many other basic needs. Still, her parents worked hard in local factories to give their children opportunities they did not have growing up.
The Suburban Times
Opt Outside Walk
Submitted by Daffodil Valley Volkssport Assn, Puyallup. Come discover what Volkssport walking is about and walk off some of your Thanksgiving dinner with us Friday, November 25, 2022 at 10am on the Sumner Link Trail. Start point is the REI Sumner Warehouse at 1700 45th St E, Sumner near the Salmon Creek Viewpoint. Flat, paved trail suitable for walkers of all levels.
The Suburban Times
Wine & Song Benefit 2022: Adriana Sings Songs of Brazil
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Always a festive evening, this year’s Wine & Song features Adriana Giordano singing Songs of Brazil with Eric Verlinde at the piano (together they are in the band EntreMundos Quarteto). Tickets are $30, all ages are welcome. Order your tickets for Songs...
