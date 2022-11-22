Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
dexerto.com
Netflix making AAA shooter for PC: Everything we know
Netflix is reportedly working on a triple-A shooter at a new video game development studio. Here’s everything we know about the streaming giant’s upcoming title. Netflix’s foray into the video game market has been well documented in recent months, whether it’s in the form of the acclaimed title Immortality or games that are playable right on the streaming platform.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet streamer horrified by new breeding mechanics
Twitch streamer CBAD was left horrified after learning about the new breeding mechanics in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was finally released on November 18, and while players have been met with a wide variety of hysterical glitches, players have enjoyed the game. In lieu of the...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect backtracks on his Warzone 2 verdict: “It won’t last very long”
Just days after Dr Disrespect praised the long-term potential of Warzone 2, the streaming star has predicted that the battle royale isn’t going to survive for long unless a key issue is addressed. Warzone 2 is finally here, and millions of CoD fans from around the world are dropping...
dexerto.com
How to use armor plates while running in Warzone 2
Running while using armor plates is missing from Warzone 2 and it’s causing a lot of frustration for players but luckily, a workaround has been found already. In the original Warzone, running while using plates was a standard feature that allowed competitors to reset their armor while repositioning in a skirmish.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamer Slacked gets “death threats” after killing Symfuhny, Tim, CouRage & Cloak in-game
Twitch streamer and former professional Call of Duty player Josiah ‘Slacked’ Berry has claimed that he received death threats after killing the squad of Symfuhny, TimTheTatman, CouRageJD, and Cloakzy who were doing a Warzone 2 nuke hunt. Slacked retired from professional CoD in 2021 following a disappointing couple...
dexerto.com
Where to find Tropius in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Tropius is a returning lake-dwelling Pokemon who’s back in Scarlet & Violet’s open world of Paldea Here’s where to find a wild Tropius. A returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, Tropius is a dual Grass/Flying-type Pokemon that made its debut in Gen 3 of the series. This Pokemon is part plant, part dinosaur, and mostly resembles a small sauropod with leafy wings.
dexerto.com
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 8 review: The aliens are alright
Mob Psycho 100 introduces extra-terrestrial life, but in classic fashion, subverts what we would expect into a light, humorous episode. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered be one of the greats, even when its episodes are more light-hearted.
dexerto.com
How to deal damage with a chicken peck in Fortnite
A new Fortnite challenge requires players to deal damage with a chicken peck, but if you’re not sure how to do that, our guide has all the answers you need. With just days to go until the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Avian Ambush Week has returned to give players more ways to earn XP and get those final Battle Pass rewards like the elusive Super Styles.
dexerto.com
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3: Release date rumors, cast, more
To help prepare fans for the third season’s debut, here is everything currently known about That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3. That Time I got Reincarnated as a Slime, also known as Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken, is a popular Isekai anime based on a currently ongoing manga. As of now, there are two complete seasons of the anime, with the second season having left off at chapter 86 of the manga.
dexerto.com
How to watch $25K Overwatch 2 Showdown featuring iiTzTimmy & Summit1g
Streaming superstars iiTzTimmy & Summit1g are going head to head in a $25,000 Overwatch 2 Showdown. From when it kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know. With Overwatch 2 now gearing up for its second season, Blizzard is set to host one...
dexerto.com
Mob Psycho 100 reveals final anime arc with promotional video
Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its final arc, and a recently released promotional video reveals what said arc will involve. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back for Season 3, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s a shame that this will be its final season.
dexerto.com
10 best games like Animal Crossing to play on Switch & PC (2022)
Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch life sims in the gaming world. It’s adorable, filled with interesting elements, and has a fantastic art style, but sometimes players want something a little different. Here are the best games like Animal Crossing for the Switch and PC.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players think they’ve spotted teasers for major new Gen 10 feature
A Pokemon trainer on Twitter shared their speculation on what they believe to be a brand new feature in the future generation 10 installments. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released around a week ago and has since taken the world by storm. Its immense popularity broke Nintendo’s all-time record for most sales within the first three days of the game’s release and continues to make waves in the gaming community.
dexerto.com
Sentinels’ zombs reveals pro Valorant retirement: “Not worth it for me anymore”
Sentinels’ inactive Valorant player Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin has indicated that he has no plans to compete anymore, stating that he has “better” opportunities lined up. zombs has been on Sentinels’ bench since April 2022, when the North American giants decided to shake things up after a rough start to the year and signed Eric ‘Kanpeki’ Xu from Akrew to the team.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players are selling ‘carries’ to unlock M13B in DMZ
Warzone 2 players are selling their services to help fellow Call of Duty fans unlock the powerful M13B from DMZ as many are still struggling to get a hold of it. When Warzone 2 was finally announced to the world, Call of Duty fans’ eyes collectively lit up across the globe as the developers revealed a new mode would be a part of it – DMZ.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s first Double XP weekend: Rewards and more
Overwatch 2 will have its first Double XP weekend ever this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and when it starts and ends. Overwatch 2 is on its way to the second season after release which means a couple of new things are about to arrive. One of them is Ramattra, a new tank who is about to shake the meta up in the game.
dexerto.com
Charizard comes to League of Legends in perfect Pokemon jungle mod
A modder has turned League of Legends Season 13’s brand new jungle companions into Pokemon, allowing every jungler to become a trainer and be the very best, like no one ever was. League of Legends Season 13 changes were largely pointed toward making jungle a more approachable role for...
dexerto.com
How long is Avatar 2? Avatar The Way of Water runtime explained
Avatar 2 hits screens in just three weeks, and it looks like we now know the runtime of the long-gestating sequel – but how long is Avatar: The Way of Water, and how does it compare to previous James Cameron films?. Writer-director James Cameron has been talking up his...
dexerto.com
How to buy Logan Paul’s first WWE action figure: Mattel pre-order, design revealed, more
Logan Paul’s very first WWE action figure has just been announced. Here’s everything you need to know about the item including when and how you can pre-order it. Logan Paul’s stint with the WWE has already garnered massive respect for the content creator, his performances at big PPVs such as Summerslam and Crown Jewel amassing a positive reception from fans and critics alike.
Comments / 0