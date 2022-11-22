Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga
The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year
In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Benzinga
RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ. As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 25, 2022. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF is as follows:
Everbridge's Debt Retirement Ahead Of Any Refinancing Should Benefit Company, Analyst Says
Raymond James analyst Alexander Sklar had an Outperform rating on Everbridge, Inc EVBG. EVBG announced it had repurchased $99.3 million of its 2024 0.125% convertible senior notes for ~$90.7 million. Post the repurchase, it will still have ~$351 million remaining on its 2024 notes and $726 million in total face...
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
Benzinga
Activision Blizzard shares are trading lower following a Politico report suggesting the FTC is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's bid for the company.
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Benzinga
Burford Capital Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
GUERNSEY, the CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, has been notified of certain purchases of the bonds issued by Burford Capital Finance LLC (the "Company"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Burford, made by Hugh Steven Wilson, Burford's Chairman.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding
Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On United Rentals's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of United Rentals URI. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. ("Xtant") XTNT on behalf of the Company's investors. Since July 2021, shares of Xtant's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of $2.00 per share to...
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
Orion Engineered Carbons's Return on Invested Capital Insights
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC earned $31.80 million, a 7.07% increase from the preceding quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons also posted a total of $543.10 million in sales, a 0.35% increase since Q2. In Q2, Orion Engineered Carbons earned $29.70 million, and total sales reached $541.20 million.
Benzinga
A Look Into PulteGroup's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of PulteGroup Inc. PHM rose by 8.52%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt PulteGroup has.
Benzinga
Dollar General's Business Benefits From Continued At-Home Consumption & High Inflation, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $285. The analyst believes the business should benefit from strength in consumables with continued at-home consumption and high inflation. Dollar General's value-priced merchandise seems to appeal to...
Benzinga
$10 Million Bet On Canoo? Check Out These 3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying
The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by more than 100 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Comments / 0