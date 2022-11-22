ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: house fire fatality, Turkey Trots for two cities

COMMERCE, OK
fortscott.biz

New Phone Number For Renting River Room

On November 1, Luther’s BBQ Restaurant at 3 W. Oak, closed. The building’s second story business, the River Room Event Center, has a new phone number and will honor any reservations that were made, according to Al Niece, owner of the building. The River Room new phone number...
FORT SCOTT, KS
kggfradio.com

Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire

COMMERCE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition

GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada pastor stepping to up serve city’s homeless

NEVADA, Mo. — For many of the homeless, Thanksgiving is just another day without food or shelter. But one homeless outreach service in Nevada is working to change that, not just on Thanksgiving, but for all 365 days of the year. Pine Street Baptist Church in Nevada is partnering with New Life Shelter, Inc. to make sure the region’s homeless population is cared for.
NEVADA, MO
kggfradio.com

Thanksgiving Trash Schedules and Closings

Several area trash collection days are changing because of Thanksgiving this week. In Coffeyville, trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be moved to Saturday. The tree dump will also be closed Thursday and Friday. In Independence, Thursday trash pickups have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman

COMMERCE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash

MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
MCCUNE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man

WEIR, KS

